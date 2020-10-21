Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Michel Vounatsos — Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. As you all know, the aducanumab Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for November 6. This is our highest priority, and we are very focused on preparing for this meeting. At the same time, the TECFIDERA situation in the U.S. is clearly a near-term challenge, which we will discuss.

Before I continue, I’d like to welcome Mike McDonnell, our new CFO. Mike’s background and track record of accomplishments make him well prepared to be a very strong contributor to Biogen, and I know he looks forward to getting to know many of you.

Now, let me review some key recent developments. First, we are very pleased that the FDA has accepted our BLA for aducanumab with priority review and has stated that, if possible, they plan to act early. As I mentioned, the Advisory Committee is, of course, an important event on the path to potential approval, and we are actively preparing to participate and share our perspective on our clinical data.

Outside the U.S., early this month, we submitted a marketing authorization application in Europe, and we are preparing for a regulatory submission in Japan, following the recent formal meeting with the PMDA.

We have progressed in our U.S. launch readiness as we remain focused on appropriate engagement with scientific leaders, treatment sites, defining aducanumab’s value proposition and establishing collaboration across multiple stakeholders to help prepare for the potential introduction of the first therapy to meaningfully change the course of Alzheimer’s disease.

Outside the U.S., we are continuing to ramp up our launch readiness, particularly in Europe and Japan. Beyond aducanumab, we continue to advance our broader Alzheimer’s business portfolio, including BAN2401 in Phase 3 and multiple targeting — programs targeting tau.

Also, in neurodegeneration, we are proud to be collaborating with Denali, a premier innovative neuroscience company pioneering novel approaches for treating brain diseases. This collaboration provides us a mid-stage small molecule LRRK2 inhibitor program, which expands our pipeline of potential therapies in Parkinson’s disease across multiple modalities.

We also received exclusive options rights to two programs for neurodegenerative diseases using Denali’s innovative Transport Vehicle Platform, including for amyloid beta antibodies.

With a deep pipeline, aducanumab now under review and our recent collaboration with Denali, we believe we are well positioned to lead in the fight against both Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, the number one and number two most common neurodegenerative diseases with an urgent need for novel treatments.

More broadly, we have continued to develop and expand our deep pipeline, which now includes 30 clinical assets with eight in Phase 3 or filed, including the recent initiation of the Phase 3 program for dapirolizumab pegol in lupus with UCB.

As we have demonstrated in the past, we are committed to maximizing returns for our shareholders as we aim to bring innovative therapies to patients, something that demands a thoughtful approach towards all our investments over both the short and the long term.

Let me now discuss where we see Biogen strategically, as we believe we are in a transitional period with several upcoming inflection points. As we manage through the erosion of TECFIDERA in the U.S., Biogen remains focused on strong execution against our strategy. We are the leader in neuroscience with differentiated core capabilities as we aim to leverage breaking science to address the tremendous unmet medical need in this space. We are leveraging better understanding of disease biology, including the underlying genetics as well as advances in biomarkers such as novel imaging of the brain, to help reduce the risk in developing therapies for many previously intractable diseases.

We are building on a strong financial track record with a core business in MS, SMA and biosimilars, and we believe we are entering a new phase of important clinical readouts and value-creation opportunities. We will continue to work to maximize the potential of our broad MS portfolio, including the launch of VUMERITY and life cycle management for TYSABRI and the interferons.

Despite increased competition, we believe SPINRAZA can continue to grow and serve as a foundation of care, based on the most well-established efficacy and safety profile in SMA. SPINRAZA has demonstrated sustained clinically meaningful benefit from pre-symptomatic infants to adults, and its safety profile has enabled us to begin assessing a higher dose for potentially even greater efficacy.

We see biosimilars as another potential growth driver while providing headroom for innovation. We are working to expand into the U.S. and China, with the potential to commercialize two new ophthalmology biosimilars with the global market opportunity of approximately $11 billion. Importantly, Samsung Bioepis recently announced that the marketing authorization application was accepted by the EMA for SB11, a potential biosimilar referencing Lucentis.

We remain optimistic about the prospect of launching aducanumab as the first therapy to meaningfully change the course of Alzheimer’s disease. And this would be an important short-term and long-term growth driver for the company.

In addition to aducanumab, we believe our pipeline could enable a second wave of growth in the mid-2020s, driven by areas such as ophthalmology, stroke, lupus and ALS. Importantly, we expect six mid- to- late-stage data readouts by the end of 2021.

We plan to continue pursuing external business development opportunities to further expand our pipeline. In just under four years, we have committed nearly $5 billion to business development and executed 20 transactions.

Going forward, we will continue to prioritize the stability of our organization to support our current portfolio while preparing for the potential introduction of a number of new products, starting with aducanumab. We’ll be focused on diligent execution, capturing every opportunity for efficiency and cost savings.

In summary, we have continued to execute well on our strategy. We believe we are well positioned to serve our current and future patients as we build a multi-franchise portfolio, leveraging the interconnectivity of our deep neuroscience pipeline.

We have a very strong balance sheet, and we’ll remain focused on maximizing long-term shareholder value creation.

I will now turn the call over to Al, for a more detailed update on our recent progress in R&D.

Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr. — Executive Vice President Research & Development

Thank you, Michel, and good morning, everyone. I’d like to begin by thanking the Biogen team for their hard work in making significant progress advancing our R&D programs. This includes milestones across key areas such as the regulatory filings of aducanumab, pipeline progression and business development.

Starting with Alzheimer’s disease, as Michel mentioned, we are working through the regulatory procedures for aducanumab around the world. We are also diligently preparing for the FDA Advisory Committee meeting on November 6.

Also, in Alzheimer’s disease, our collaboration partner, Eisai, dosed the first patient in the AHEAD 3-45 clinical program which is designed to evaluate BAN2401 in individuals with pre-clinical Alzheimer’s disease. Through the results of this trial, we hope to learn whether BAN2401 can suppress the progression of amyloid and tau pathology and reduce cognitive decline in the very early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

This quarter we also announced an exciting collaboration with Denali Therapeutics to codevelop and co-commercialize Denali’s small molecule LRRK2 inhibitor, DNL151, in Parkinson’s disease, the second most common neurodegenerative disease.

LRRK2 is a negative regulator of lysosomal function and certain mutations in the LRRK2 gene increased the risk of Parkinson’s disease. We will examine the therapeutic potential of LRRK2 kinase inhibition in patients with and without known genetic risks for Parkinson’s disease. Our hope is that 151 could be a first-in-class oral therapy to slow the progression of the disease.

This collaboration also provides us with the exclusive option to license two preclinical programs, utilizing Denali’s Transport Vehicle platform. This platform is designed to enhance the brain uptake of large therapeutic molecules by leveraging the transferrin receptor which is highly expressed at the blood-brain barrier. One of these two programs seeks to enhance the delivery of an anti-beta amyloid antibody across the blood-brain barrier.

We are pleased to be collaborating on this platform with Denali, a pioneer in enhancing the delivery of large molecules into the central nervous system.

Moving to our MS portfolio, at the ADCOMS meeting last month, we presented new data for the EVOLVE-MS-2 trial that further reinforced the clinically meaningful improvement in gastrointestinal tolerability associated with VUMERITY as compared to TECFIDERA. Specifically, patients taking VUMERITY reported a lower likelihood of experiencing GI symptoms that interfered with daily activities or were associated with missed work and used less concomitant medications to treat GI symptoms.

Also, at ADCOMS, an analysis of real-world data in patients receiving TYSABRI extended interval dosing showed no significant differences in the rates of new T2 lesions, T2 lesion volumes, or brain atrophy on brain MRI scans when compared to patients receiving the currently approved every four-week dosing regimen.

These data contribute to a growing body of evidence that suggests that TYSABRI extended interval dosing has similar efficacy to that of standard dosing while reducing the risk of PML. The efficacy of extended interval dosing as compared to the standard dosing regimen is being assessed prospectively in the ongoing NOVA study, which is expected to readout next year.

Additionally, we presented real-world data showing the treatment of TYSABRI was associated with significant improvement in nine of 12 patient reported neural quality-of-life domains; whereas in patients treated with OCREVUS, there were improvements in four of 12 domains.

Moving to our MS pipeline. We were disappointed to learn that AFFINITY, the Phase 2b study of Opicinumab, did not meet its primary endpoint or secondary endpoints. As a result, we have decided to discontinue development of Opicinumab. Nevertheless, we remain committed to the therapeutic approach of repairing the central nervous system and still believe that remyelination has the potential to provide a therapeutic benefit for MS patients. We are continuing to analyze a significant data set from this study to further inform our MS research in this area, including for BIIB061.

Turning to neuromuscular disorders. Following productive engagement with the FDA, we are advancing plans for a study to evaluate the benefit of tofersen when initiated in pre-symptomatic carriers of SOD1 mutations that have been linked to ALS. Akin to the NURTURE study of SPINRAZA in SMA, this study is designed to evaluate the ability of tofersen to delay clinical onset or slow disease progression of ALS when initiated prior to clinical symptom onset. We plan to initiate this study next year.

Also, in ALS, I’m happy to report that we dosed the first patient in our Phase 1 study of BIIB105, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting ataxin-2. Ataxin-2 was originally identified as a modifier of TDP-43 toxicity, a pathology common to more than 90% of the ALS population suggesting that reduction in ataxin-2 could be therapeutic across most ALS populations, other than that due to SOD1.

Additionally, I would like to provide an update on our SMA gene therapy asset BIIB089. The FDA had previously placed a clinical hold on BIIB089 due to dorsal root ganglion toxicity, a pathology commonly observed in preclinical studies and which may also occur following use of the currently available AAV mediated SMA gene therapy. Thus, we made the decision to discontinue BIIB089 and we’ll instead focus on the pursuit of next generation SMA gene therapy technology that we believe will address the DRG toxicity.

Lastly, we are happy to announce that in collaboration with UCB, we have dosed the first patient in our Phase 3 program for dapirolizumab pegol in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus with active disease despite being on standard of care therapies.

In summary, we continue to build and advance a deep neuroscience pipeline that seeks to address patient needs by leveraging both organic growth and external collaboration. This approach is evidenced by our recent agreement with Denali and also with Scribe Therapeutics, where we are pursuing cutting age CRISPR technology to potentially develop gene therapies for ALS.

We believe this mix of internal development and external collaboration allows us to maximize the value of our R&D programs and provides a source of sustained innovation to help drive long-term growth of the company.

I will now pass the call to Mike.

Michael McDonnell — Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Al. Good morning, everyone. I’m excited to join Biogen and look forward to getting to know many of you. Biogen had another solid quarter despite the recent entrance of generic TECFIDERA and the continued impacts of COVID-19 as we continue to execute well.

We remain in a very strong financial position with significant cash and financial capacity to continue to grow the business over the long term. I will now review our financial performance in the quarter and also provide an update to our full year guidance.

Total revenue for Q3 was $3.4 billion, a decline of 6% versus the prior year. This decline was mostly driven by TECFIDERA generic entry and is inclusive of a 1% unfavorable currency impact. Total MS revenue, including OCREVUS royalties was $2.3 billion, a decrease of 4% versus the prior year.

MS revenue during the third quarter began to experience the impact of the entrance of multiple generics of TECFIDERA in the U.S., while Q3 TECFIDERA revenue outside the U.S. was $283 million, representing an increase of 1% versus the prior year with continued patient growth.

During the quarter, we saw improvement in VUMERITY trends, including an increased number of new starts. We believe VUMERITY can be an important product given its differentiated GI tolerability profile, as Al mentioned.

TYSABRI had a strong quarter with Q3 global revenue of $516 million, growing 7% versus the prior year. We were pleased to see continued global patient growth of 4% for TYSABRI versus the prior year. We believe TYSABRI is well positioned to play an increasingly important role in the treatment of MS and we are working on several important initiatives, including subcutaneous administration, an option for home infusion and an option for extended interval dosing.

Moving now to SMA. Global third quarter SPINRAZA revenue was $495 million, a decrease of 10% versus the prior year and stable versus the prior quarter. In the U.S., SPINRAZA revenues decreased by 23% versus the prior year as we continued to see an impact of COVID-19 on both new starts and maintenance doses, as well as additional competition.

Outside the U.S., SPINRAZA revenue was stable versus the prior year and grew 10% versus the prior quarter. Although COVID-19 and new competition have had an impact on SPINRAZA, we see the potential for global growth given a very strong efficacy and safety profile, and a significant number of untreated patients across many established and emerging markets.

Moving to our Biosimilars business. Revenue was $208 million this quarter, an increase of 13% versus Q3 2019. Q3 Biosimilars revenue despite returning to growth continued to be negatively impacted by a slowdown in new treatments and reduced clinic capacity for immunology patients as a result of COVID-19.

Benepali, our first and largest biosimilar, became the number one prescribed etanercept product across Europe. We estimate there are now approximately 220,000 patients using our biosimilars in Europe, and we believe we have the opportunity to continue to grow in Europe as well as potentially within the U.S. and other geographies.

Total anti-CD20 revenue in Q3 was $560 million, a decrease of 6% versus the prior year with increased OCREVUS royalties offset by decreased revenue from RITUXAN due to COVID-19 and continued erosion from biosimilars, a trend we expect to continue to impact RITUXAN.

Total other revenue in the third quarter increased 15% versus Q3 2019 to approximately $126 million.

Turning now to expenses, Q3 GAAP R&D expense was $1.1 billion or 34% of revenue. Non-GAAP R&D expense, which excludes $601 million related to our collaboration with Denali, was $540 million or 16% of revenue.

Beginning in Q3 material upfront payments associated with significant collaboration and licensing arrangements are excluded from non-GAAP R&D expense in order to better reflect our core operating performance. Year-to-date non-GAAP results also reflect this change as the $125 million upfront payment related to the collaboration with Sangamo in the second quarter of 2020 has also now been excluded from non-GAAP R&D expense.

Q3 GAAP SG&A expense of $573 million and non-GAAP SG&A of $569 million were both 17% of revenue.

Within the U.S., we are reallocating some TECFIDERA resources to support the launch of VUMERITY as well as aducanumab, although we will continue to fully support our broader MS portfolio. In addition, we are ramping up our commercial preparations for aducanumab, which will create some upward pressure on SG&A. However, as always, we will continue to diligently manage our operating expenses to ensure we remain efficient across the organization.

In Q3 of this year, our effective GAAP tax rate was approximately 25%, an increase from approximately 12% in the third quarter of 2019. This increase is primarily due to prior year favorability from Swiss tax reform, as well as current year unfavorably primarily driven by non-cash deferred tax adjustments related to TECFIDERA.

For the third quarter of 2020, our effective non-GAAP tax rate was approximately 18%, an increase from approximately 16% in the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter GAAP net income was $702 million and non-GAAP net income was $1.4 billion. GAAP diluted earnings per share in the third quarter was $4.46, a decrease of 47% versus the prior year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $8.84, a decrease of 4% versus the prior year.

We repurchased approximately 4.5 million shares in Q3 for a total value of approximately $1.3 billion. The share repurchase program authorized in December of 2019 was completed as of September 30, 2020 and our Board of Directors has authorized a new $5 billion share repurchase program.

In Q3, we generated approximately $1.2 billion in net cash flows from operations. Capital expenditures in Q3 were $84 million and free cash flow was approximately $1.1 billion. We ended the quarter with $4.6 billion in cash and marketable securities and $7.4 billion in debt. Additionally, our $1 billion revolving credit facility was undrawn as of the end of the quarter.

Let me now provide an update to our full year guidance for 2020. Our guidance was last updated in July and assumes no generic entry for TECFIDERA. During the third quarter, we began to experience the impact of generic entrants with more than 10 TECFIDERA generics approved and at least six now in the market, and discounted prices of approximately 90%.

Our guidance assumes significant erosion of TECFIDERA in the fourth quarter of 2020, the pace of which is difficult to predict. As a result, we now expect full year revenue to be between approximately $13.2 billion to $13.4 billion. We expect full year 2020 GAAP diluted EPS to be between $25.50 and $26.50, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $32.50 and $33.50.

Of note, this range excludes the upfront payments associated with the Sangamo and Denali collaborations during the second and third quarters of 2020, respectively. The upfront payment associated with the Q2 Sangamo transaction equates to roughly $0.65 per share.

It’s important to note that this guidance does not include potential impacts from new acquisitions or large business development transactions as both have elements that are hard to predict. This financial guidance also assumes that foreign exchange rates as of September 30, 2020 remain in effect for the remainder of the year.

I’ll now turn the call back over to Michel for his closing comments.

Michel Vounatsos — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mike. Biogen has remained focused on strong execution across our core business in MS, SMA and Biosimilars, while continuing to advance our strategy of building a leading franchise portfolio. I wanted to reiterate our commitment to maximizing returns for our shareholders and bring in innovative participation now and over the long term. This requires that we continue to allocate capital efficiently, effectively and appropriately.

As we have demonstrated in the past, we will always strive to have an optimal capital structure as well as aim for superior returns from investment we make. Again, we are actively preparing for the aducanumab Advisory Committee and a potential launch.

The unmet medical need and cost to society for Alzheimer’s are tremendous and mounting. Alzheimer’s creates a cross-burden of approximately $550 billion per year in the U.S., and the cost for caring for an Alzheimer’s patient can be over half a million dollars. Alzheimer’s deprives many patients of their independence. By the age of 80, approximately 75% of people with Alzheimer’s disease live in a nursing home at a per-patient cost of approximately $100,000 per year.

The approval of aducanumab would be an unprecedented milestone for patients, their families and society at large, and will represent an important short-term and long-term growth driver for the company.

Finally, we are focused on advancing our broader purpose as an organization as we aim to pioneer science for the betterment of humanity. This includes doing the right thing for patients, our employees, the environment and the community, while accelerating our efforts in diversity and inclusion; all of which, we believe, contribute to long-term sustainable shareholder value.

These issues are all interrelated. For example, environmental issues are central to human health. To that end, I am incredibly proud of our recently launched 20-year $250 million Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives initiative. This includes a goal to eliminate our fossil fuel emission by 2040, and to be a catalyst for positive change by advancing the science around how fossil fuel impacts human health and taking action to promote climate and health equity.

Finally, I would like to thank our employees around the world who are dedicated to making a positive impact on patients’ lives, including ensuring access to our therapies during these challenging times.

With that, we will open the call for questions.

