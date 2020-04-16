Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

A visual representation of BlackRock (BLK) Q1 2020 earnings results

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 today.

BlackRock reported a 23% drop in earnings for the first quarter of 2020 due to the impact of charitable contributions and higher costs and expenses. The top-line increased by 11% driven by higher base fees and 34% growth in technology services revenue, reflecting the impact of the eFront acquisition and continued Aladdin momentum.

BlackRock (BLK) Q1 2020 earnings review

The company said the coronavirus outbreak has transformed the world, creating unprecedented human and economic hardship. BlackRock’s overriding priority is the health and safety of its employees and their families.

Past Performance

Q4 2019 Earnings Results

Q3 2019 Earnings Performance

Q2 2019 Earnings Results
Also Read:  Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Q1 2020 Earnings Snapshot

Most Popular

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Abbott Laboratories  (ABT) Q1 2020 earnings call dated Apr. 16, 2020 Corporate Participants: Scott Leinenweber -- Vice President of Investor Relations, Licensing and Acquisitions Robert B. Ford -- President and Chief Executive Officer Robert

Visualizing the PNC Financial Services Q1 2020 earnings results

PNC Financial Services(NYSE: PNC) reported its Q1 2020 earnings results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. COVID-19 impact and loan growth resulted in Provision for Credit Losses rising from

Infographic: Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Q1 2020 Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) Wednesday reported a sharp fall in first-quarter earnings even as revenues declined modestly. The asset management segment was hit hard by the COVID-19

Tags

financial services

Related Articles

Top