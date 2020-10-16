Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
BNY Mellon (BK) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenue of $3.8 billion dipped less than 1% versus last year.
Net income applicable to common shareholders fell 13% to $876 million while EPS dropped 8% to $0.98.
Assets under management increased 9% to $2 trillion.
Prior Performance
