Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts, Technology
Box, Inc. (BOX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BOX Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) Q4 2022 earnings call dated Mar. 02, 2022
Presentation:
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Box Incorporated Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]
Thank you. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ms. Cynthia Hiponia. Ma’am, please go ahead.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Infographic: All you need to know about Hewlett Packard’s Q1 earnings
Technology firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. Earnings surpassed the consensus forecast, while revenues missed. First-quarter earnings,
CRM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Salesforce’s Q4 2022 financial results
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $7.33 billion. Constant currency revenue growth was 27%. The company reported a net loss of
Zoom Video (ZM): What did and did not work for the communications tech company in Q4
Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) were down over 5% on Tuesday, a day after the company delivered an earnings report that failed to impress. While revenue and