Box Inc. reports Q3 2021 earnings results: Infographic

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular trading hours on Tuesday. The internet company reported Q3 revenue of $196 million, up 11% year-over-year, and higher than the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net income of $0.20 per share was much better than what analysts had anticipated.
BOX shares fell 6.6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 7% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Box Inc Q3 2021 earnings call transcript
CFO Dylan Smith said, “Our focus on driving more efficient growth allowed us to significantly improve operating margins and cash flow in Q3. We now expect our non-GAAP operating margin for the full year to be at least 14 percent of revenue, a 1,300 basis point improvement from one percent a year ago.”
