Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Broadcom (AVGO) reports higher Q1 revenue and profit; results beat estimates
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) on Thursday said its first-quarter revenues and adjusted earnings increased year-over-year. The numbers also came in above Wall Street’s expectations.
Earnings, excluding non-recurring items, came in at $10.99 per share in the January quarter, compared to last year’s profit of $10.33 per share. The bottom line beat estimates. Unadjusted net income was $1.33 billion or $2.84 per share in Q1, vs. $3.77 billion or $8.80 per share in the first quarter of 2023.
First-quarter revenues totaled $11.96 billion, compared to $8.92 billion last year. Analysts had forecast a slower growth. The management said it expects fiscal 2024 revenues to be around $50 billion.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings: Kroger’s (KR) Q4 earnings beat estimates; revenues up 6%
Department store chain The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported higher net sales and profit for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earnings beat estimates, while sales came in line with expectations. The
What to expect when Dollar General (DG) reports Q4 2023 earnings
Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) turned green in midday trade on Wednesday. The stock has gained 16% in the past three months. The discount retailer is scheduled to report
FL Earnings: Foot Locker reports lower adj. earnings for Q4 2023; sales up 2%
Specialty athletic retailer Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting a decrease in adjusted earnings and a modest rise in revenues.