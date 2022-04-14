Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance
C Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Citigroup’s Q1 financial results
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenues decreased 2% year-over-year to $19.2 billion.
Net income dropped 46% to $4.3 billion while EPS fell 44% to $2.02.
End-of-period deposits were up 3% to $1.3 trillion.
Prior performance
