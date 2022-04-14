Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance

C Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Citigroup’s Q1 financial results

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues decreased 2% year-over-year to $19.2 billion.

Net income dropped 46% to $4.3 billion while EPS fell 44% to $2.02.

End-of-period deposits were up 3% to $1.3 trillion.

Prior performance

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan Chase’s Q1 2022 results

Banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported lower net profit and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The bottom line also missed analysts' estimates. The company's stock

JM Smucker Co. (SJM) will focus on growth categories amidst inflation and supply chain volatility

Shares of JM Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) have gained 7% over the past 12 months. The company continues to face challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions and expects these

Here’s everything you need to know about Strong Global Entertainment’s upcoming IPO

The entertainment industry was hit hard by pandemic-related movement restrictions, which caused widespread closure of cinema halls and cancellation of events, but is gradually recovering from the crisis. Encouraged by

Tags

investment banking

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top