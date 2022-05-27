Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenue declined 25% year-over-year to CAD111.8 million.
Net loss attributable to Canopy Growth Corporation was CAD574.6 million, or CAD1.46 per share, compared to CAD699.9 million, or CAD1.85 per share, last year.
Cash and short-term investments amounted to CAD1.4 billion at March 31, 2022.
Prior performance
