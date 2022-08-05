Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results.

Net revenue was CAD110.1 million, down 19% from the same period a year ago.

Net loss attributable to Canopy Growth Corporation was CAD2 billion, or CAD5.23 per share, compared to CAD392.4 million, or CAD0.84 per share, last year.

Cash and short-term investments amounted to CAD1.2 billion at quarter-end.

