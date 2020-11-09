Categories AlphaGraphs, Cannabis
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 77% year-over-year to CAD135.3 million, driven by increase in Canadian recreational revenue and strength in Storz & Bickel vaporizer sales.
Net loss attributable to Canopy Growth Corporation was CAD32 million, or CAD0.09 per share, versus net income of CAD258 million, or CAD0.25 per share, last year.
Cash and short-term investments amounted to CAD1.7 billion at September 30, 2020.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Earnings calendar for the week of Nov. 9
Taking a cue from the presidential election, stock markets bounced back after ending the previous week on a low note. Major indexes moved up consistently and the Dow Jones Industrial
What’s in the pipeline for Virgin Galactic in space flight
There wasn’t anything unexpected or surprising on the financials side when Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) reported third-quarter results on Thursday. There were no material revenues, and losses had accumulated more
GoPro (GPRO) has a long way to go before winning investors’ confidence
One of the reasons behind the dominance of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) in the action camera market has been the absence of direct competitors, but the entry of new players