Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 77% year-over-year to CAD135.3 million, driven by increase in Canadian recreational revenue and strength in Storz & Bickel vaporizer sales.

Net loss attributable to Canopy Growth Corporation was CAD32 million, or CAD0.09 per share, versus net income of CAD258 million, or CAD0.25 per share, last year.

Cash and short-term investments amounted to CAD1.7 billion at September 30, 2020.

