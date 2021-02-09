Categories AlphaGraphs, Cannabis, Earnings

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) reported Third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 23% year-over-year to CAD $153 million.

Net loss attributable to Canopy Growth Corporation was CAD $904 million, or CAD $2.43 per share, versus a net loss of CAD $91.3 million, or CAD $0.26 per share, last year.

Cash and short-term investments amounted to CAD1.59 billion on December 31, 2020.

