Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Earnings: 4Q21 Key Numbers

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) reported net sales of $2.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was up 17% year-over-year.
The company delivered a net loss of $63.6 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to a net income of $21 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.
For FY2022, the company expects net sales to range between $10.2-10.4 billion.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
MU Earnings: Micron Q2 revenue, profit beat estimates
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Tuesday said its second-quarter revenues and profit increased in double-digits, aided by strong demand growth. The results also came in above the market’s projection. On
McCormick & Company (MKC): Favorable trends and strong portfolio expected to drive growth for the year
Shares of McCormick & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MKC) were down over 1% on Tuesday, despite the company delivering better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2022. The stock has gained
McCormick & Company (MKC) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales increased 3% year-over-year to $1.52 billion. Net income amounted to nearly $155 million, or $0.57 per