Chimera Investment (CIM) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net interest income was $80.3 million, down 48% from the year-ago quarter.
GAAP EPS was $0.34 while earnings available for distribution was $0.11 per share for the quarter.
As of January 31, the company had approx. $365 million in cash.
