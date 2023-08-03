Key highlights from Chimera Investment’s (CIM) Q2 2023 earnings results

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net interest income was $65.6 million compared to $116.8 million in the same period last year.

GAAP net income was $0.08 per share while earnings available for distribution was $0.12 per share.

The company repurchased 5.8 million shares for $33 million in Q2.

