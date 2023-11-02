Key highlights from Chimera Investment’s (CIM) Q3 2023 earnings results

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net interest income was $63.4 million compared to $104.8 million in the same period a year ago.

Net loss available to common stockholders was $16.2 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $204.5 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Earnings available for distribution were $28.6 million, or $0.13 per share.

Cash and cash equivalents were $138.6 million as of September 30, 2023.

Prior performance