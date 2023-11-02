Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Key highlights from Chimera Investment’s (CIM) Q3 2023 earnings results
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net interest income was $63.4 million compared to $104.8 million in the same period a year ago.
Net loss available to common stockholders was $16.2 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $204.5 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.
Earnings available for distribution were $28.6 million, or $0.13 per share.
Cash and cash equivalents were $138.6 million as of September 30, 2023.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
CMI Earnings: A snapshot of Cummins’ Q3 2023 results
Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a leading provider of power solutions, reported higher net sales and earnings for the third quarter of 2023. The management raised its full-year guidance. September quarter
Main highlights from Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Q3 2023 earnings results
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue was $9.50 billion, up 37% compared to the same period a year ago. Net loss
Cigna Group (CI) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 8% to $49 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Adjusted revenues also rose