China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (CBPO) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good day and welcome to the China Biologic Products Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Philip Lisio — Investor Relations, The Foote Group

Thank you, operator. Hello everyone and thank you for joining us on today's call. China Biologic announced its third quarter 2020 financial results on November 24th, 2020, after the market close. An earnings release is available on the Company's website. Today, you will hear from China Biologic's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Joseph Chow, who will start off the call with a review of the Company's operating results and report recent developments. He will be followed by Mr. Ming Yin, Senior Vice President who will give a detailed account of the Company's financial results. China Biologic's CFO, Mr. Ming Yang, will be available during the Q&A section following the prepared remarks.

Before we proceed, I would like to remind you of our safe harbor statement. Our conference call may include forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable as of today, those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ dramatically from those projected. There can be no assurance that those expectations will prove to be correct. Information about the risks associated with investing in China Biologic is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which we encourage you to review before making an investment decision.

The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changes in market conditions or otherwise, except as required by law. The Company will discuss non-GAAP measures, which are more thoroughly explained and reconciled to the most comparable measures reported under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the Company’s earnings release and filings with the SEC. You are reminded that such non-GAAP measures should not be viewed in isolation or as an alternative to the equivalent GAAP measures, and that non-GAAP measures are not uniformly defined by all companies, including those in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Now, I'm pleased to present Mr. Joseph Chow, Chairman and CEO of China Biologic.

Joseph Chow — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Phil. Hello, everyone, and welcome to China Biologic’s third quarter 220 conference call. To date, while the domestic plasma supply has somewhat recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall market demand, despite some recovery, is still below pre-pandemic levels. Under these circumstances, our revenue in the third quarter achieved positive year-over-year growth of 1% factoring in the decrease in IVIG sales and the modest sales growth four our albumin products. That said we saw an encouraging rebound from the second quarter with our over 20% over — quarter-over-quarter growth. This reflects our strong effort in the past quarter to regain our sales momentum following the COVID-19 disruption. We were also pleased to report nearly 12% non-GAAP operating income growth over the same quarter last year. This was mainly driven by increased sales and marketing efficiency as we proactively adjusted our marketing strategies and operating performance. However, the growth in the operating income was partly offset by a decline in interest income due to the lower nationwide interest rate as well as an increase in income tax that led to flat year-over-year net income growth.

Our IVIG sales in the third quarter decreased by 11% as compared to the high sales in the same quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2019 we achieved over 50% IVIG growth over the third — or rather third quarter of 2018 by penetrating into new hospitals with our newly onboarded distributors.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, we were encouraged to see a strong rebound of IVIG sales with over 80% growth in the third quarter over the second quarter of 2020, validating our efforts to enhance sales and marketing capabilities and overtaking competitors over the past year. Sales volume for our albumin products increased by 1% during the third quarter over the same quarter of 2019 reflecting our conservative approach to aligning inventory with possible market demand. As we continue our strategy to focus more on direct sales and establish long term direct relationships with hospital customers, we were pleased to see an overall 20% growth of albumin sales volume in the direct hospital channel over the same quarter of last year. And we decreased the sales within the distribution networks in anticipation of a potential albumin shortage in late 2020 resulting from a decline in imports, which was consistent with the sales model adopted in the second quarter.

Our placenta polypeptide product demonstrated a better performance than we had expected, with close to 30% growth on both a year-over-year and the quarter-over-quarter basis. This reflected our recent efforts in sales team reorganization, channel optimization, as well as changing of invoicing policy for this product. We have TianXinFu’s sales activities with our existing polypeptide product sales team to broaden the sales channels and develop sales strategies.

Sales revenue of our biomaterial products was comparable to the same quarter of last year, while the net profit from the sector increased over 10% due to better than expected sales performance of higher margin dura mater products. Going forward, however, dura mater product sales are expected to be impacted by the recent announcement of the Jiangsu provincial government’s procurement department of an overall 50% price cut. We are in the process of evaluating the impact and developing relevant strategies to cope with the challenging environment as we ensure that we were able to maintain our market share.

With sales growth across both of our products, we have further strengthened our market position and even improved our market share over the second quarter. According to the latest CPA data most of our major plasma products, including albumin, IVIG, Factor VIII and fibrinogen gained market share in the third quarter over the second quarter. Our other products maintained comparatively a stable market share with our PCC already occupying 50% market share in the hospitals included in the CPA data.

Although our third quarter’s performance demonstrated an encouraging rebound from the second quarter, we do acknowledge ongoing macro related uncertainties in connection with the pandemic. We’re also expecting that there might be intensified competition due to our competitors’ inventory shipment. In late 2020 as we have seen from each — from batch approval data at both of our peer companies have large inventory positions, but only reported a moderate or negative growth for the first nine months of the year. To face these challenges we have embarked on various initiatives to continue to transform our business.

Now, I will walk you through some developments within our operating segments during the past quarter. First, in our sales and marketing function, we further optimized our commercial team’s structure, improved efficiency of our sales and the marketing strategies and enhanced the medical marketing support function. We employed a multidimensional evaluation system for staff performance, including work, competition and collaboration between our sales and marketing functions and channel inventory management specialty capabilities and established better incentive and compensation structure. Also with the aim of launching customized promotion efforts for doctors and patient education in our strategic the hospitals, we have been recruiting more experienced sales professionals who can help educate physicians, other healthcare professionals and patients and increase our promotional ability at the terminal level. These various initiatives aimed at improving our operational efficiency in the past several quarters have reflected positive results. Our non-GAAP operating income increased by 18% in RMB terms and non-GAAP operating margin increased by over 5 percentage point in the first nine months of 2020 compared with the same period last year.

In addition, we continue to strengthen our control over credit exposure and increased our collection efforts. The average account receivable turnover period of a plasma product was shortened to 82 days in the first nine months of 2020 compared with 89 days in full year 2019. We have established a new set of a customer credit evaluation and the management systems allowing us to assess customer credit on more dimensions and manage customer receivable more strictly. Our new product coagulation factor IX for which we received a certificate of approval for manufacturing in late July, we have begun manufacturing and are waiting for the batch approval for the first batch of this product. We’re also applying for the inclusion of this product in the national reimbursement list to improve accessibility to hospitals and customers.

The research and developments of our other pipeline products, include but not limited to, the new generation IVIG, human antithrombin III, human Fibrin Sealant as well as absorbable oral repair membranes are progressing as expected. In terms of plasma supply, our plasma collection volume has further improved by more than 13% growth in the third quarter when compared year-over-year or quarter-over-quarter. The total collection volume in the first nine months was only 6% lower than the same period of last year. At this pace we expect our full year collection volume will catch up and be comparable to last year. This is the result of our team’s great efforts in exploring various measures to make up for the reduced collection volume in the first quarter, including new donor recruitment plans and extended collection hours as well as our integration and strengthening of control and management on the stations to ensure plasma quality and safety. We are pleased to report that our newly built collection station in Youyang county city Chongqing city recently passed official inspection and expected to commence commercial operations. The construction of our two new plasma stations in Shandong also progressed well and are expected to be commercially launched in early 2021 and we will continue our efforts of applying for more station permits to further improve our plasma supply volumes.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter and beyond we are expecting uncertainties related to the pandemic, potentially see more fierce competition and the rippling effect from centralized procurement, especially for biomaterial products. We will continue to take various measures and make proactive adjustments to ensure our operational strategies are in alignment and to maintain our core products’ leading market positions. We will always endeavor to maintain our long track record of providing quality products to patients, investing in new product development and bring better healthcare to the society.

This concludes my prepared remarks. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Ming Yang, our Senior Vice President, to review financial results for the second [Phonetic] quarter 2020. Ming, please go ahead.

Ming Yang — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Joseph and hello everyone. Now, I will walk you through the key P&L items for the third quarter 2020. Total sales in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 1.8% in US dollar terms, or 0.8% in RMB terms, to $138.5 million from $136.1 million in the same quarter of 2019. Total sales for biopharmaceutical products increased by 1.9% in US dollar terms, or 0.8% in RMB terms, to $126.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $124.3 million in the same quarter of 2019, as a combined result of increases in sales of albumin, coagulation factor and placenta polypeptide products, which were partly offset by a decrease in sales of our IVIG products. For plasma products, total sales in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 0.8% in US dollar terms, or decreased by 0.2% in RMB terms, to $120.8 million from $119.8 million in the same quarter of 2019.

Revenue from human albumin increased by 3.8% in US dollar terms, or 2.8% in RMB terms, to $48.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, from $47 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to increased direct sales to hospital customers. The sales volume of human albumin products increased by 1.3% in the third quarter of 2020 over the same quarter last year. The average price increased by 2.5% in US dollar terms, or 1.5% in RMB terms in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter of 2019, mainly because of higher proportion of direct sales in total sales.

Revenue from IVIG products decreased by 10.1% in US dollar terms, or 10.9% in RMB terms, to $32.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, from a relatively high comparison base of $35.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 during which period we had a strong rebound of IVIG sales after implementing new promotion strategy. The sales volume of IVIG products decreased by 10.8% over the same period of last year. The average price remained relatively stable in RMB terms in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter of 2019.

In the third quarter of 2020, IVIG and human albumin products remained our two largest sales contributors. As a percentage of total sales, sales of human albumin and IVIG products were 35.2% and 23.2%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue from other immunoglobulin products increased by 3% in US dollar terms, or 1.8% in RMB terms in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter of 2019, representing 17.3% of total sales as compared to 17% of total sales in the same quarter of 2019.

Revenue from other plasma products increased by 15.2% in US dollar terms, or 13.9% in RMB terms, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter of 2019, with increases in sales of all three coagulation products, namely coagulation factor VIII, PCC and human fibrinogen products, representing 11.5% of total sales in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 10.1% of total sales in the same quarter of 2019.

Revenue from placenta polypeptide products increased by 28.9% in US dollar terms, or 28.3% in RMB terms in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the same quarter of 2019, accounting for 4.2% of total sales to 3.3% of total sales in the same quarter of 2019, reflecting our recent efforts in sales team reorganization and channel optimization for placenta polypeptide products.

Total sales for biomaterial products in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 0.8% in US dollar terms, or 0.7% in RMB terms, to $11.9 million from $11.8 million in the same quarter of 2019, accounting for 8.6% of total sales compared to 8.7% of total sales in the same quarter of 2019.

Cost of sales decreased by 3.2% to $46 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $47.5 million in the same quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total sales, cost of sales decreased to 33.2% in the third quarter of 2020 from 34.9% in the same quarter of 2019, mainly because of lower proportion of products made from the higher-cost outsourced plasma. Gross profit increased by 4.4% to $92.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $88.6 million in the same quarter of 2019. Gross margin increased to 66.8% to [Phonetic] 65.1% in the third quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 increased by $4.9 million, or 13.8%, to $40.5 million from $35.6 million in the same quarter of 2019. This increase was mainly because of a $9.8 million increase in general and administrative expenses, which was partly offset by a $3.4 million decrease in selling expenses and a $1.5 million decrease in research and development expense. As a percentage of total sales, total operating expenses increased to 29.2% in the third quarter of 2020 from 26.2% in the same quarter of 2019.

Selling expenses in the third quarter of 2020 decreased by $3.4 million, or 19.2%, to $14.3 million from $17.7 million for the same quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total sales, selling expense decreased to 10.3% in the third quarter of 2020 from 13% in the same quarter of 2019. The decrease reflected our continuing efforts to proactively adjust sales and promotion methods as well as channel penetration and customer management strategies.

General and administrative expense increased by $9.8 million, or 64.5%, to $25 million in the third quarter of 2020, from $15.2 million in the same quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total sales, general and administrative expenses increased to 18.1% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 11.2% in the same quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly because of an $8.8 million increase in share-based compensation expenses. Excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expense would have been 7% and 6.4% of total sales in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Research and development expense in the third quarter of 2020 decreased by $1.5 million, or 55.6%, to $1.2 million from $2.7 million in the same quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total sales, research and development expense decreased to 0.9% in the third quarter of 2020 from 2% in the same quarter of 2019.

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 1.9% in US dollar terms, or 2.8% in RMB terms, to $52 million from $53 million in the same quarter of 2019. Operating margin decreased to 37.5% in the third quarter of 2020 from 38.9% in the same quarter of 2019.

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2020 was $9.7 million, compared to $7.6 million in the same quarter of 2019. The effective income tax rate was 17.3% and 12.4% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net income attributable to the Company decreased by 16% in US dollar terms, or 16.7% in RMB terms, to $39.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $47 million in the same quarter of 2019. Net margin decreased to 28.5% in the third quarter of 2020 from 34.5% in the same quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.99 in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $1.21 in the same quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations increased by 12.8% in US dollar terms or 11.7% in RMB terms to $69.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $61.5 million in the same quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to the Company increased by 1.3% in US dollar terms, or 0.2% in RMB terms, to $55.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $54.4 million in the same quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net margin was 39.8% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 40% in the same quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share was $1.39 in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.40 in the same quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations for the third quarter of 2020 excludes $15.3 million in non-cash employee share-based compensation expense and $2.1 million in amortization expense of intangible assets and land use rights related to the acquisition of TianXinFu.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020 exclude $13.8 million in non-cash employee share-based compensation expenses and $1.8 million in amortization expenses of intangible assets and land use rights related to the acquisition of TianXinFu.

As of September 30, 2020, we have $566.9 million in cash on hand and demand deposits, $7.1 million in time deposits and $529.4 million in short term investments. Net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of 2020 was $188.5 million as compared to $156.4 million for the same period of 2019. The increase of $32.1 million in net cash provided by operating activities was mainly because of a decrease in inventories and an increase in net income compared to the same period of 2019, which was partly offset by an increase in accounts receivable.

Inventory decreased by $22 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared with an increase of $8 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease of inventory in the first nine months of 2020 was primarily because of the high sales volume of IVIG products during the period, which cleaned up the high IVIG inventory as of the end of year 2019.

Accounts receivable increased by $33.1 million during the first nine months of 2020 as compared to $19.2 million during the same period of 2019, largely in line with the increase in sales revenue. Accounts receivable turnover days for plasma products were shortened to 82 days during the first nine months of 2020 from 100 days during the same period of 2019, reflecting our ongoing efforts to shorten the credit terms of some of our distributors and increased collection efforts to control credit exposure.

Net cash provided by investing activities for the first nine months of 2020 was $228.3 million as compared to net cash used in investing activities of $37.6 million for the same period of 2019. During the first nine months of 2020, we received $2,369.1 million from the maturity value of time deposits and short term investments. This was partly offset by payment of $14.1 million for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and land use rights, and a payment of $2,126.7 million for the purchase of time deposits and short term investments.

Net cash used in financing activities for the first nine months of 2020 was $12 million as compared to $238.7 million for the same period of 2019. During the first nine months of 2020, our subsidiaries paid dividends of $12.3 million to the non-controlling interest shareholders, which was partly offset by proceeds of $0.3 million from stock option exercised.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are now ready to take some questions.

