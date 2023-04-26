Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenue of $2.4 billion for the first quarter of 2023, up 17.2% from the same period a year ago. Comparable restaurant sales increased 10.9%.

Net income was $291.6 million, or $10.50 per share, compared to $158.3 million, or $5.59 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS rose 84% to $10.50.

The company expects comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid to high-single digit range for both the second quarter and full year of 2023.

