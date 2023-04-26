Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenue of $2.4 billion for the first quarter of 2023, up 17.2% from the same period a year ago. Comparable restaurant sales increased 10.9%.
Net income was $291.6 million, or $10.50 per share, compared to $158.3 million, or $5.59 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS rose 84% to $10.50.
The company expects comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid to high-single digit range for both the second quarter and full year of 2023.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q1 2023 earnings results
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported total revenue of $1.02 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 1.3% from the same period a year ago. US same-store
Earnings: Highlights of Eli Lilly & Company’s (LLY) Q1 2023 results
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) on Thursday reported lower earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023. The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical
Infographic: How Altria Group (MO) performed in Q1 2023
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues decreased 2.9% year-over-year to $5.7 billion. Net earnings declined 8.8% to $1.78 billion while EPS fell