Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), a leading provider of corporate uniforms, has raised its annual dividend by 10% and changed its payout policy to a quarterly basis.
The company has stayed largely resilient to the COVID crisis so far. Recently, it reported an increase in second-quarter earnings, which also exceeded estimates, bringing cheer to shareholders.
Earnings per share increased to $2.62 from $2.27 in the second quarter of last year. Net income was $284.9 million, up 15.7% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues, meanwhile, decreased 4.7% to $1.76 billion and missed the estimates.
The company declared an annual dividend of $2.81 per share, which represents a 10.2 % rise from last year. It also changed the payout policy to a quarterly-basis from an annual payout. Analysts have upgraded their consensus estimate on the company’s earnings regularly, suggesting an improvement in sentiment around its earnings potential next year.
Read management/analysis’ comments on quarterly results
Shares of Cintas have gained about 30% in the past six months. They closed the last trading session down 2%.
Most Popular
Weibo (WB) Earnings: 3Q20 Key Numbers
Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Net revenues remained relatively flat year-over-year at $465.7 million but dropped 4% on a constant currency basis. Net income
BlackRock (BLK) sails through virus crisis, enters Q4 on a high note
BlackRock, Inc (NYSE: BLK), the world’s largest asset manager, has performed well this year, matching the industry trend, though it faced some headwinds in recent months due to the pandemic
Earnings calendar for the week of December 28
Reports of mutant versions of coronavirus spreading in Europe and resurgence of infections across the world have dampened market sentiment, at a time when the economy seemed to be limping