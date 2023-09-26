Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenue was $2.34 billion, up 8.1% from the same period last year. Organic revenue growth was also 8.1%.

Net income was $385.1 million, or $3.70 per share, compared to $351.7 million, or $3.39 per share, last year.

The company raised its guidance for fiscal year 2024. Revenue is now expected to range between $9.40-9.52 billion and EPS is expected to range between $14.00-14.45.

