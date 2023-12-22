Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Cintas (CTAS) reports higher Q2 revenues and earnings; raises full-year guidance
Uniform rental company Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2024.
Second-quarter revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $2.38 billion from $2.17 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. Organic revenue growth, adjusted for the impacts of acquisitions and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, was 9%. As a result, net income rose to $374.6 million or $3.61 per share in the November quarter from $324.3 million or $3.12 per share in the prior year period.
The company also raised its revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal 2024. Revenue is now expected to range between $9.48 billion and 9.56 billion and EPS is expected to range from $14.35 to 14.65.
