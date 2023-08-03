Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
CI Earnings: A snapshot of Cigna’s Q2 2023 financial results
Healthcare company The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) on Thursday reported a 7% increase in revenues for the second quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023.
June quarter revenues increased 7% year-over-year to $48.6 billion. A decrease in net investment income was more than offset by growth in the other business segment.
Shareholders’ net income came in at $1.46 billion or $4.92 per share in the second quarter, compared to $1.56 billion or $4.89 per share in the same period of last year.
We’re pleased with our performance and growth across the breadth of our business in the second quarter as our coworkers continued to drive innovation and deliver effective and affordable solutions supporting the health and vitality of our customers, patients, and clients,” said Cigna’s CEO David Cordani.
Prior Performance
