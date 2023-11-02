Cigna Group (CI) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 8% to $49 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Adjusted revenues also rose 8% to $49 billion.

Net income was $1.4 billion, or $4.74 per share, compared to $2.8 billion, or $8.97 per share, last year. Adjusted operating income per share was $6.77.

For the full year of 2023, adjusted revenues are expected to be at least $192 billion.

