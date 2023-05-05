Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

CI Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Cigna’s Q1 2023 financial results

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $46.5 billion. Adjusted revenues increased 5% to $46.5 billion.

Shareholders’ net income was $1.3 billion, or $4.24 per share, compared to $1.2 billion, or $3.73 per share, last year. Adjusted income from operations per share was $5.41.

For the full year of 2023, adjusted revenues are expected to be at least $188 billion.

