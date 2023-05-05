Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
CI Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Cigna’s Q1 2023 financial results
The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $46.5 billion. Adjusted revenues increased 5% to $46.5 billion.
Shareholders’ net income was $1.3 billion, or $4.24 per share, compared to $1.2 billion, or $3.73 per share, last year. Adjusted income from operations per share was $5.41.
For the full year of 2023, adjusted revenues are expected to be at least $188 billion.
Most Popular
Apple (AAPL) Q2 2023 sales down 3%; results beat estimates
Gadget giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its second-quarter 2023 sales declined from last year, reflecting lower Mac and iPad sales. The results, however, came in above the
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): A few noteworthy points from its most recent quarter
Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) were up over 1% on Thursday. The stock has gained 35% over the past 12 months. The coffeehouse chain delivered better-than-expected results for the
Advanced Micro Devices sees recovery in second half. Is the stock a buy?
Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) had an unimpressive start to the new fiscal year, reporting weak numbers for the first quarter and issuing cautious guidance amid continued