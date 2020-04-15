Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
A visual representation of Citigroup (C) Q1 2020 earnings results
Citigroup (NYSE: C) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 today.
Citigroup reported a 46% dip in earnings for the first quarter of 2020 due to higher credit reserve build. However, the top-line increased by 12% reflecting higher revenues in Fixed Income Markets and Equity Markets, and the benefit of mark-to-market gains on loan hedges in the corporate lending portfolio.
The bottom line was hurt by higher loan loss reserves, reflecting the impact of changes in Citi’s economic outlook on estimated lifetime losses under the new Current Expected Credit Loss standard (CECL). The results were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Past Performance
Most Popular
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Bank of America Corp (BAC) Q1 2020 earnings call dated Apr. 15, 2020 Corporate Participants: Lee McEntire -- Investors Relations Contact Brian T. Moynihan -- Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer Paul
Stock Analysis: COVID-19 testing kit gives Abbott (ABT) an edge over Boston Scientific (BSX)
When Wall Street suffered huge losses after business activity was disrupted across the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak, one industry that remained relatively resilient to the market crash was
What’s in store for Rite Aid (RAD) Q4 earnings?
Drugstore chain Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Thursday, April 16 after the market closes. Analysts expect the company to report