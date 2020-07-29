Cognizant (CTSH) Earnings: Key numbers from Q2 2020 results

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Net income for the second quarter was $361 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to net income of $509 million, or $0.90 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenues decreased 3.4% to $4.0 billion.

“We made progress against our cost structure initiative allowing us to fund investments aligned to our long-term growth strategy and delivered solid operating performance in a challenging environment. Strong free cash flow further strengthened our balance sheet and provides us with ample financial flexibility.” Karen McLoughlin, Chief Financial Officer

