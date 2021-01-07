Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) Q3 2021 earnings: Infographic

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), the largest beer producer in the U.S, reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales grew to $2.44 billion from $1.99 billion last year, which shows a 22% increase. Adjusted earnings increased to $3.09 per share from $2.14 per share. Net income, on a reported basis, was $1.28 billion, up from $360.4 million a year earlier. The Beer business posted a significant growth of 12%, despite the covid impact.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share on Class A common stock and $0.68 per share of Class B common stock, which is payable on February 23, 2021.

(this story will be updated shortly)