COST Earnings: A snapshot of Costco’s Q4 2023 financial results
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), which operates a chain of membership warehouses, on Tuesday reported results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
The company posted revenues of $78.9 billion for the final three months of the fiscal year, vs. $72.1 billion in the corresponding period of fiscal 2022. Total comparable store sales grew 1.1%.
August-quarter net income was $2.16 billion or $4.86 per share, compared to $1.87 billion or $4.20 per share in the fourth quarter of last year.
