Crane Co (CR) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Max H. Mitchell — President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jason, and good morning, everyone. As outlined in our press release last night, we reported third quarter adjusted EPS of $1.05. This was better than our guidance of $0.70 to $0.85, partly related to timing and partly related to fundamental strengthening in a few markets specifically Currency, Recreational Vehicle, and Fluid Handling demand were all better than we expected, reflecting better underlying market strength in those businesses.

Aerospace & Electronics demand held up somewhat better than expected in the quarter, although we believe that this was largely timing related. Adjusted sales of $737 million declined 5% compared to the prior year, with a 13% decline in core sales partially offset by a 7% acquisition benefit and a 1% benefit from FX.

Operating margin, excluding special items, of 12.4% compared to 14.8% last year. That reflects a deleverage rate of 64%. However, excluding the impact of the I&S and Cummins Allison acquisitions, the deleverage rate was 34%, that reflects very solid execution, given the magnitude of the market decline and given that the steepest core sales declines were at some of our highest margin businesses, including Aerospace & Electronics and Crane Payment Innovations.

Our updated guidance is based on actual results through September combined with our detailed analytics and scenario assessment planning for the balance of the year. Our operational performance and execution have been excellent this year, and to-date, markets have performed modestly better than expected.

However, we do expect a more muted fourth quarter, given seasonal factors as well as a flattening out of the underlying recovery. Based on our performance to-date and our revised market outlook, we are substantially narrowing and raising our adjusted EPS guidance range for full year 2020 to $3.75 to $4.00, which now reflects a core sales decline of 17% to 19%. We continue to expect incremental gross cost savings of at least $100 million this year. We are also narrowing and raising our free cash flow forecast to $230 million to $260 million.

Let me move now to our recent performance by business segment and our forward guidance for the remainder of 2020. However, we will not be commenting on the 2021 outlook in our prepared remarks or in Q&A today, consistent with our standard practice. We will provide 2021 guidance on our fourth quarter earnings call in late January.

Fluid Handling core sales declined 15% in the quarter, a little better than expected. Adjusted margins of 11.4% were solid with a total deleverage rate of 38% and with deleverage rate of approximately 24%, excluding the impact of the I&S acquisition. Overall, execution has been outstanding at Fluid Handling.

In April we gave full-year guidance for the core process business to be down in the high teens and our commercial business down about 20%. Both the process and commercial businesses are on track to do a couple of points better than that. On an FX neutral basis, core orders declined 16% compared to last year, but rose 2% sequentially.

FX neutral core backlog increased 5% compared to last year, but was flat sequentially. The change in orders is more representative of underlying demand conditions and the year-over-year backlog increase was driven entirely by our nuclear services business, which has been largely unaffected by COVID and has substantial seasonality, impacting the timing of its backlog and sales.

For the fourth quarter, we expect Fluid Handling to see a small seasonal sequential decline in both sales and margins, largely related to a decline in projects in non-residential construction activity as we enter the winter season.

At Payment & Merchandising Technologies, core sales declined 8% with margins of 15.8%. The overall leverage rate was 27%. And excluding the Cummins Allison acquisition, the deleverage rate was 7%, reflecting extremely strong execution on productivity and cost controls as well as somewhat favorable mix. You may recall that in April, our full year sales guidance for the segment was up slightly to down 10% and we should be somewhere in the middle of that range, down in the low-to-mid single-digit range.

For the Payment Innovations business, core sales are trending towards the bottom end of the range we gave in April with the full year likely down in the 35% to 40% range, primarily due to a few end markets recovering more slowly than we expected. Specifically, our vending vertical remains depressed as the pace of return to schools and offices has been slower than we thought. Also in retail projects have taken longer to gain traction than we anticipated.

At Currency, however, we’re having a good year, better than even our pre-COVID expectations for the business. Both the U.S. and International businesses are growing in the double-digits this year on easy comparisons, but the upside is primarily related to our U.S. business.

At Aerospace & Electronics, core sales declined 20% with margins of 15.6%. Both sales and margins were slightly better than we expected based on the timing of rate reductions and aftermarket shipments. Our overall outlook is unchanged and we continue to expect full year sales down in the 20% to 25% range, but probably closer to the better end of that range, down around 20%. However, the mix has been less favorable than we anticipated with strong defense growth, but with commercial aerospace remaining at depressed levels.

From a market perspective, OE build rates were lowered by both Boeing and Airbus, which will impact Q4 and next year. And the OE seem to be building at a higher production rate than they are delivering to airlines. We still expect a full commercial recovery to take a few years. However, we do continue to believe that the long-term growth prospects for commercial aerospace are strong.

Lastly, in Engineered Materials, core sales declined 4% with margins rebounding to an extremely strong 18.6%. After an extremely weak second quarter with most RV manufactures shut down through April. And most of May, the recreational vehicle market has seen strong demand, driven by consumers looking for safe vacation options.

Our other end markets Building Materials and Transportation remain depressed, but overall, this segment will end the year with sales down closer to 20% than the down 30% we guided to in April.

Let me now turn the call over to Rich.

Richard A. Maue — Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Max, and good morning, everyone. To start with a brief update on our financial status, our balance sheet strength and cash flow generation allow us to remain confident managing through this downturn and continuing to drive our long-term strategic growth initiatives. We are managing all aspects of our cash flow carefully and our efforts are clearly evident in our cash flow performance to-date.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2020 were $7 million compared to $15 million last year. Third quarter 2020 free cash flow was $124 million compared to $104 million last year and year-to-date free cash flow was $188 million putting us solidly on track to deliver on our updated full year free cash flow guidance of $230 million to $260 million. We now expect 2020 capital expenditures of approximately $40 million, down from our prior forecast of $45 million.

As of September 30th, we have more than $1 billion of liquidity comprised of $605 million in cash and short-term investments and $413 million available under our revolving credit facility. As a reminder, we do not have any bond maturities before 2023. We believe that we have more than ample liquidity for the current environment and we have no need or plans to draw on our revolving credit facility at this time. We expect that we will further reduce leverage naturally in the fourth quarter, leaving the year in a stronger financial position than we entered it.

From a cost perspective, we are on track to modestly exceed our target of $100 million in gross realized cost savings in 2020. Based on our outlook today, we are appropriately balancing near term results with longer term investments to strengthen our competitive position and prepare us to outgrow in the eventual recovery.

All strategic growth initiatives are still funded and we have reviewed all proposed reductions in force in great detail to ensure that we are protecting as many associates critical to our long-term success as possible even if we are not able to fully utilize them in the near-term.

For the fourth quarter, our revised guidance implies adjusted EPS of $0.91 to $1.16. Remember that we told you in July that we expected a substantially lower tax rate in the fourth quarter due to the expiration of a statute of limitations on certain tax items. The primary offsets to the lower tax rate in the fourth quarter are lower sales and operating profit in both Engineered Materials and Aerospace & Electronics.

At Engineered Materials, that decline is consistent with historical seasonality for the RV and construction markets. In Aerospace & Electronics, it is a result of timing related to certain defense programs, which flattered [Phonetic] the second and third quarters at the expense of the fourth quarter as well as a further decline in commercial OE deliveries and commercial aftermarket activity.

With that said, let’s get to your questions. Operator, we’re ready to take questions.

