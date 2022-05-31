CRM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Salesforce’s Q1 2023 financial results

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $7.41 billion. Revenue growth was 26% in constant currency.

GAAP net income was $28 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to $469 million, or $0.50 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.98.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations, sending the stock up 7% in after-market hours.

For the second quarter of 2023, Salesforce expects GAAP loss per share of $0.03-0.02. For the full year of 2023, the company expects GAAP EPS of $0.38-0.40.

