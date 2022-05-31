Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology

CRM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Salesforce’s Q1 2023 financial results

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $7.41 billion. Revenue growth was 26% in constant currency.

GAAP net income was $28 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to $469 million, or $0.50 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.98.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations, sending the stock up 7% in after-market hours.  

For the second quarter of 2023, Salesforce expects GAAP loss per share of $0.03-0.02. For the full year of 2023, the company expects GAAP EPS of $0.38-0.40.

Prior performance

Salesforce reports Q4 2022 earnings results

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

ADSK Stock: Is it a good time to invest in Autodesk now?

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has faced several ups and downs in recent years but stayed on the growth path. Earlier, the COVID-driven digital shift boosted the tech firm's revenues but

Dollar General (DG): A look at the discount retailer’s expectations for the fiscal year

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) were up 2.4% on Friday. The stock has gained 14% over the past three months. The company delivered better-than-expected results for the first

AVGO Earnings: Broadcom Q2 earnings, revenue top expectations; guides Q3

Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2022. The chipmaker’s stock traded sharply higher Friday morning. Net profit was $9.07 per share

Tags

Cloud services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top