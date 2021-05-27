Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
CRM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Salesforce’s Q1 financial results
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported its first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 23% year-over-year to $5.96 billion. Revenue growth was 20% in constant currency.
GAAP net income was $469 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to $99 million, or $0.11 per share, in the same period a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $1.21.
For the second quarter of 2022, Salesforce expects a loss of $0.10-0.09 on a GAAP basis. For the full year, GAAP EPS is estimated to be $0.22-0.24.
(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)
