CSCO Earnings: All you need to know about Cisco Q4 2021 earnings results

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $13.1 billion.

GAAP net income rose 14% to $3 billion and GAAP EPS increased 15% to $0.71 per share. Adjusted EPS grew 5% to $0.84.

For the full year of 2022, Cisco expects revenue to grow 5-7% year-over-year. GAAP EPS is expected to be $2.72-2.84 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.38-3.45.

