CVS Earnings: CVS Health Q4 2022 profit, revenue increase

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) on Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting a modest increase in adjusted earnings and a 10% revenue growth.

Fourth-quarter revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $83.8 billion, with all three operating segments registering year-over-year sales growth.

Net income attributable to CVS Health, including special items, was $2.3 billion or $1.75 per share in the most recent quarter, compared to $1.3 billion or $0.98 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings edged up to $1.99 per share from $1.98 per share.

Prior Performance