CVS Health Q4 2023 adj. earnings rise on higher revenues; guides FY24

Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) announced fourth-quarter 2023 results, reporting higher revenues and adjusted earnings.

December quarter adjusted profit increased 4% year-over-year to $2.12 per share. On a reported basis, net income was $2.05 billion or $1.58 per share, compared to $2.33 billion or $1.77 per share in the prior-year quarter.

The company’s revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $93.8 billion during the three months. Total same-store sales rose 11.3% from last year.

“We will continue to drive affordable access to care when, where, and how people want, while we improve transparency throughout the health care system,” said CVS CEO Karen Lynch.

Prior Performance