Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
CVS Health Q4 2023 adj. earnings rise on higher revenues; guides FY24
Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) announced fourth-quarter 2023 results, reporting higher revenues and adjusted earnings.
December quarter adjusted profit increased 4% year-over-year to $2.12 per share. On a reported basis, net income was $2.05 billion or $1.58 per share, compared to $2.33 billion or $1.77 per share in the prior-year quarter.
The company’s revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $93.8 billion during the three months. Total same-store sales rose 11.3% from last year.
“We will continue to drive affordable access to care when, where, and how people want, while we improve transparency throughout the health care system,” said CVS CEO Karen Lynch.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Alibaba Group (BABA) 3Q24 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenue was $36.7 billion, up 5% year-over-year. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $2.03 billion. Diluted
Snap (SNAP) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported revenue of $1.36 billion, up 5% year-over-year. Net loss was $248 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $288 million, or $0.18 per share, last
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenue of $2.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 15.4% from the same period last year. Comparable restaurant sales increased