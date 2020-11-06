CVS Health Corp. (CVS) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Valerie C Haertel — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the CVS Health Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I’m Valerie Haertel, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for CVS Health. I am joined this morning by Larry Merlo, President and CEO; Eva Boratto, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Karen Lynch, Executive Vice President and President of Aetna. Our question-and-answer session will also include Jon Roberts, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Alan Lotvin, Executive Vice President and President of Caremark. We have also posted a slide presentation on our website.

During this call, we will make certain forward-looking statements reflecting our current views, including our projections and statements related to our future performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. You should review the information regarding these risks and uncertainties, in particular, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. You should also review the Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements in our earnings press release.

During this call, we will use non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in our earnings press release and the reconciliation document posted on our website. Today’s call is being broadcast on our website where it will be archived for one year.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Larry.

Larry J. Merlo — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Valerie, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining this morning’s call.

Before discussing our Q3 results, let me say a few words about this morning’s news. After more than four years with the Company and a decade as CEO, I will be retiring from CVS Health next February. And I’m very pleased to share that we have chosen Karen Lynch to become CVS Health’s next President and CEO effective February 1. As you know, Karen is currently President of Aetna and she is ideally positioned to lead CVS Health on our ongoing journey to Transform Health, by making it more accessible and affordable, while delivering better health outcomes. And I’ll work closely with Karen and our Board of Directors to ensure a seamless transition as I remain on the Board and serve as strategic advisor through May of next year.

10 years ago when I took this role, we created a robust strategy to transform ourselves to become a new kind of diversified health services company. We drove tremendous growth in Caremark and grew the business to become the leading PBM in the industry. We rebranded ourselves to CVS Health and took bold actions, such as removing all tobacco products from our stores, reinforcing our renewed purpose. We continue to grow our PBM business while we invested in high-growth areas of specialty pharmacy, adding businesses such as [Indecipherable]. We enhanced our retail footprint to broaden our local appeal and focus on the Latino marketplace, and we made healthcare easily accessible through our MinuteClinic locations rolling out a variety of innovative healthcare services. We grew not because we wanted a larger number of stores, but because we know it was essential to be relevant in local communities.

Further, we identified the strategic need to round out our suite of assets with a national health plan business, which led to the industry disrupting acquisition of Aetna. And this month marks our two-year anniversary as one company, and we are now leveraging our local presence in communities to deliver expanded and integrated services to people wherever they are, whether in our HealthHUB and MinuteClinic locations in their homes or in the palm of their hands. And today, we have clearly established the foundation of our transformation with significant positive momentum built across the Company. And this is a natural point in time for this leadership transition.

Now, Karen has strong healthcare and leadership experience, a deep understanding of the Company and its strategy, and a strong track record of driving both growth and innovation. She’s truly customer-obsessed and a big thinker, not afraid of the disruption that’s necessary to drive positive change. And she ensures strong execution of the operational details. Karen has been a key member of our leadership team and a key partner to me on the planning and execution of our transformational activities over the past two years. And the Board and I are confident that she is the right person to lead our Company forward. And I know CVS Health will be in very good hands under Karen’s stewardship.

And I wanted to give her a moment to say a few words.

Karen S. Lynch — Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, Aetna

Thank you, Larry. I’d like to start by thanking you and the Board of Directors for this opportunity to lead CVS Health. I have tremendous pride in our Company and in the 300,000 talented colleagues who work tirelessly every day for millions of Americans. This is a significant time in our Company’s history. We’re on a mission to reshape healthcare as we know it today. Our strategy is rooted in meeting consumer expectations as we work to address every meaningful enrollment of health in a person’s life. Our unmatched assets allow us to offer greater convenience and services that are personalized to an individual’s unique needs. The strategy is working. Never before has our purpose been more critical, as we continue to lead our national response to the pandemic, helping patients, families and communities to stay safe and well.

I’m truly excited to become President and CEO of CVS Health in February. My focus is on building on this strong foundation and the positive momentum we have across the Company to continue to address the human aspects of health. Our business is personal. It’s about people. It’s about their every day holistic health. I’m confident that we are well positioned for continued success and growth in the years to come.

I look forward to working with Larry and the executive team throughout this transition to accelerate the value we bring to the marketplace.

Larry, back to you.

Larry J. Merlo — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Karen, and congratulations. I also want to thank all of our CVS Health colleagues past and present, especially our management teams with who I have been privileged to serve. I know you’ll have questions for Karen, a few for me, but for now, let’s get down to the business of our third quarter results.

And our strong Q3 demonstrates the value we’re creating through the resilience, strength and flexibility of our diversified business model and underscore the impact of our transformation and growth strategies. We are accelerating elements of our strategy with innovative healthcare offerings that address the evolving consumer landscape, providing both personalized and connected care that deliver better health outcomes. Importantly, as we expand our range of offerings, our client and customer satisfaction metrics are at all-time highs. We continue to serve our local communities as a trusted provider of essential healthcare services and now as the leader in diagnostic testing during one of the most challenging times in our nation’s history. We are working closely with local community organizations, as well as federal, state and local governments to expand COVID-19 testing, especially within traditionally underserved communities.

In addition, we are pleased to have been selected to partner with the government in administering COVID vaccines when available for long-term care facilities. And our track record with COVID testing, along with our experience in vaccinations have demonstrated our ability to rapidly scale services, and we expect to play a significant role in all vaccination administration.

Now, our multichannel health services model delivers care wherever our customers need it, whether in the community, in their home, or in the palm of their hand. And I am very proud of our CVS Health colleagues who have been responding quickly to the critical needs of our customers as the pandemic continues to evolve. And I’d like to thank our nearly 300,000 colleagues on the front lines, behind the scenes and across our organization who are committed to providing high-quality care and service to our customers.

For the third quarter, we delivered adjusted earnings per share of $1.66, with total revenues of $67 billion, that’s up 3.5% versus the prior year.

A few highlights include our Pharmacy Services segment delivered double-digit operating income growth versus prior year, reflecting strength in specialty, along with favorable purchasing economics. And our 2021 selling season is ramping up quite nicely with $3.3 billion of net new business.

In our Health Care Benefits segment, we anticipate another strong Medicare AEP driven by our leading position in zero premium plants, expanded geographic footprint and continued acceleration of our dual [Indecipherable] offering. Additionally, we maintained our strong position in Medicare Advantage and our 2021 star rating again reflects 83% of members in 4-plus star plants. So we’re well positioned for above-market growth in ’21 and beyond.

And finally, in our Retail/Long-Term Care segment, we have delivered over 6 million COVID tests across more than 4,000 locations, demonstrating consumer confidence in CVS as a healthcare destination.

Now, it’s also worth noting, COVID-19 had an estimated $0.15 to $0.18 adverse impact on EPS in the quarter, largely reflecting the planned investments we have made in customers and members in our Health Care Benefits segment. In light of our performance, we are raising our full-year 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance range to $7.35 to $7.45, and Eva will provide additional details in her remarks.

Our unique combination of assets are accelerating our opportunities for growth and we are taking existing capabilities and combining them in different ways to create new and enhanced products and services for our customers, and the over 100 million members we serve across our business provides a straightforward path to rapidly scale these offerings. In a clear example of this is Aetna Connected. It’s a first of its kind Health Care Benefits product we recently launched in Kansas City. This offering brings together a broad range of CVS Health assets, providing a comprehensive set of healthcare services with market-leading affordability. We’ve received positive client reception to this new product with a strong pipeline of interest following the launch, and we’re expanding Aetna Connected to Texas, and we expect to continue to roll-out this innovative offerings to additional markets in ’21.

As we noted last quarter, we launched our next-generation Transform Diabetes Care program designed to improve health outcomes for many Americans living with the condition. Of the 34 million with diabetes nationwide, 1.5 million are Aetna members, over 8 million Caremark members, along with 5.5 million customers who filled diabetes prescriptions at a CVS Pharmacy. And our next-gen diabetes solution leverages the CVS Health Enterprise. It brings together our advanced data analytics with our clinical brick and mortar and digital assets to provide a comprehensive solution that is personalized, predictive and prioritized. We have built a proprietary analytic data engine to risk stratify our members based on the level of unmet needs of the member, along with the best method for outreach, evaluating both clinical acuity and proximity to a CVS Pharmacy. And what’s exciting and unique about our solution is that, we don’t just focus on blood glucose testing, we go well beyond to include health screening, medication optimization and adherence and co-morbidity management. And the early results identified approximately 80% of diabetes members having an open gap at any given time. So we’re pleased that we already have 1 million members that have access to the next-gen diabetes program on January 1, along with a very active pipeline.

Now, in addition to these new and innovative insurance products and clinical service offerings, we are successfully selling more enterprise services to existing clients. For example, we are driving pharmacy penetration in Aetna’s book, projecting nearly $300 million in incremental revenue in ’21 as a result of increased demand for our integrated medical and pharmacy offering.

In our government business, we have introduced a reduced and a zero copay MinuteClinic benefit that includes our E-Clinic virtual care product and that’s for our Medicare Advantage plans in ’21 and our Medicare Part D prescription products also support growth in Medicare Advantage. This year, we are on track to convert over 40,000 PDP members to an MA product. And for 2021, we expect our new low-cost PDP product to be attractive to a broader customer base, creating an opportunity to grow Medicare Advantage membership. So I think that gives you a sense of how we are connecting our existing enterprise assets in creating new products and services.

Let me spend a few minutes on other ways we’re transforming healthcare delivery. As you know, CVS Health has been on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 from the start and our work in local communities to help curb the spread of the virus is unwavering. As I mentioned earlier, we have conducted more than 6 million COVID tests, representing about 70% of the testing that is done in a retail setting nationwide. And we’ve now doubled the number of testing sites across the country to more than 4,000.

Return Ready, our comprehensive B2B testing product is helping our clients get back to the work site or school by offering testing and support services directly to employers and educators. And we have more than 70 clients implemented today. Now, both COVID testing and Return Ready has expanded the universe of people utilizing CVS services, 70% of those being tested at a CVS Pharmacy and 40% of our Return Ready clients were not previously CVS Health customers. We’re also beginning to coordinate a number of services for consumers who received a positive diagnosis, such as access to behavioral health and support for the social determinants of health, and these are just a few examples of how we’re working to retain these individuals as long-term CVS customers.

Also of note is our Pharmacists Panel program aimed at actively managing chronic disease. In the US, it’s estimated that almost two-thirds of adults have at least one chronic condition driving over 80% of annual healthcare expenditures. And with over 80 million patients filling prescriptions at CVS Pharmacy annually, we are uniquely positioned to help patients better manage their chronic conditions.

Now, we continue to expand pharmacist panels with more than 1,000 stores now active and this is another first of its kind capability aimed at improving the health of those with chronic conditions by reimagining the pharmacists-patient relationship. This capability surfaces individualized clinical insights for our pharmacists through our analytics engine enabling real-time coaching and counseling to close clinical care gaps. Pharmacist interventions like this are showing promising results, including an 8% lift in adherence, a 4% increase in clinical care gap closure, a 12% reduction in unnecessary ER business, along with an 8% reduction in out of network and non-preferred provider utilization. So, we’re pleased with these early results and are on track to lower medical costs, improve outcomes and benefit STAR ratings.

We’re also continuing the rollout of HealthHUBs, and now operate nearly 450 hubs in 30 states. Not only are we growing the number of HealthHUBs, we’re expanding the suite of clinical offerings available, to include in-person behavioral health services, which will be available beginning in January. Across five states, we are utilizing Medicare resource centers inside our HealthHUB locations to support Medicare Advantage enrollment through a payer-agnostic distribution model. Now, the demand has been strong, consumer response is outpacing early expectations. And in addition to supporting beneficiary enrollment education, it provides yet another opportunity to connect seniors to affordable care through our broader CVS Health capabilities.

We also continue to see increased interest in expanding healthcare services in our hubs. As an example, year-to-date approximately 16% of MinuteClinic visits are now for chronic services and that’s up nearly two-fold over last year. And as these members become more connected to the various services we offer, we expect better health outcomes and lower medical costs.

Complementing our HealthHUBs and demonstrating our drive to meet consumers where they are, we continue to invest in expanding access to virtual care through our telehealth platforms. There is an intersection between the convenience and efficiency of virtual services with an in-person visit at our physical stores, where patients need more personalized high touch care and support. And all of our services are complemented by our digital capabilities. As an example, our specialty digital solutions for patients has grown by 25% CAGR over the past two years. And since the start of the pandemic, we are seeing over 40% of all specialty orders being placed digitally and this allows enhanced connectivity to optimally manage patients and drive down costs.

Additionally, we have created a fully digital end-to-end experience for COVID testing and flu vaccination. Patients can schedule appointments online and complete all of the administrative requirements prior to arriving at our stores. This approach provides a simpler and seamless consumer experience, while reducing administrative time in our stores, and the customer receptivity to these capabilities has been favorable and we will continue to utilize these same tools in administering the COVID vaccine when available. So I think you can see from these results, there is certainly momentum in our business.

And with that, let me turn the call over to Eva.

Eva C. Boratto — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Larry. I want to thank you for your leadership over the last 10 years. It’s been a true pleasure to work together. I’d also like to congratulate you, Karen. And I look forward to continuing to work closely with you as we enter our next chapter of growth at CVS Health.

During the third quarter, we made steady progress on our strategic priorities, keeping us on our long-term growth trajectory, our diversified assets are delivering innovative health solutions, as Larry noted, and have also provided enterprise level resiliency through the challenging market conditions as evidenced by today’s results. During the quarter, we generated $1.9 billion of cash from operations, bringing our year-to-date total to $12.3 billion and we have paid down $4.75 billion of net debt in the quarter. We remain committed to achieve our low 3 times leverage target in 2022. We maintained our commitment to delivering solid shareholder returns through our dividend, while also investing in our enterprise to support our customers during the pandemic and accelerate future growth.

Our core operations performed above our expectation, with the Pharmacy Services segment driving continuing momentum. The quarter reflected the benefit of our successful COVID-19 diagnostic testing in Retail/Long-Term Care. In addition, we had some lower medical utilization in the Health Care Benefits segment, partially offsetting the planned COVID-19 cost in both Health Care Benefits and Retail/ Long-Term Care during the quarter.

Turning to our operating results by segment. Our Health Care Benefits segment, total revenues increased 8.8% year-over-year, driven primarily by membership growth in our government products and the favorable impact of the reinstatement of the HIF in 2020.

Adjusted operating income declined $343 million, largely reflecting the planned COVID-19-related investments, benefiting customers and members, costs associated with the actions to right-size our operations and divestitures of Aetna’s PDP and our workers’ compensation business. Recall, Aetna’s PDP was divested in 2018 in connection with the closure of the Aetna acquisition. However, we continue to retain the economics of the contracts for all of 2019, and as it’s typical with the PDP, the economics are greatest in the back half of the year.

Transitioning to membership, Medicare Advantage grew by 1% sequentially. Medicare Advantage is one of our key strategic priorities, and as Larry mentioned, we are pleased with our position in the market for the 2021 annual enrollment period. Our recently released strong STAR ratings from CMS demonstrate our commitment to maintaining best-in-class service quality and how our integrated assets are providing value to our customers.

Our Medicaid membership grew 5.2% sequentially, as states responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by suspending eligibility redetermination. Looking ahead, we have a robust pipeline of opportunities to service population across various states given our diversified assets and local presence.

And finally, commercial membership declined 3.1% sequentially, including the previously disclosed transition of a large public and labor client. The sequential decline in membership in the third quarter was best than initially anticipated. In total medical membership declined 316,000 sequentially.

Our MBR for the quarter of 84% increased 70 basis points compared to the prior year, driven by COVID-19-related investments, shift in mix of our business, as well as the effects of the Aetna PDP divestiture, partially offset by the reinstatement of the HIF.

Days claims payable were 49 days for Q3 lower than Q2 as utilization has returned to more normal levels. We remain confident in the adequacy of our reserves.

Moving to Pharmacy Services, performance in the quarter was excellent, exceeding our expectations. Adjusted operating income increased 12.5% compared to the third quarter last year, driven primarily by improvements in purchasing economics and growth in specialty pharmacy.

Total revenues declined approximately 1% versus last year, primarily driven by the previously disclosed client losses and continued price compression. The decline in revenue was partially offset by growth in specialty pharmacy of 6.5% and brand drug price inflation. Total pharmacy claims increased 3.7% in Q3, mainly driven by net new business. COVID-19 had an unfavorable impact on volume in the quarter, reflecting lower new therapy starts, a trend that has continued from last quarter.

Shifting to the 2021 selling season, our renewals are now largely complete with a strong 98% retention rate. Today, we have gross new wins of 4.6 billion for 2021.

And finally, our Retail/Long-Term Care segment continues to demonstrate strength in topline performance, despite headwinds created by the current environment. Total revenues grew 5.9% year-over-year, driven by increased prescription volume and front-store sales, as well as diagnostic testing and brand inflation. Front-store revenue increased 2.7%, driven primarily by consumer health sales and a higher basket size, partially offset by lower foot traffic. Retail/Long-Term Care prescription volume increased 4.6% benefiting from flu vaccinations and continued adoption of patient care programs.

Gross margins for this segment declined about 150 basis points versus 2019, in line with our expectations.

Adjusted operating income declined 6.9% year-over-year, driven by continued reimbursement pressure and lower bed [Phonetic] senses in the Long-Term Care business. These were partially offset by increased pharmacy volume and front-store volume. Impacts from COVID-19 in the quarter were not material as higher operating expenses were essentially offset by the benefit from our COVID-19 testing.

Moving to other notable items on the income statement, we incurred lower interest expense as a result of our continued debt pay down and the adjusted tax rate was higher in Q3 2020, compared to Q3 2019, primarily due to the reinstatement of the HIF.

As we think about our outlook for the rest of the year and 2021, we, just like others, are facing uncertainty as to what will happen with COVID-19. In our slides, we’ve again shared monthly metrics to enable you to understand the trends in our business during this unusual time. During the month of October, flu vaccinations increased versus LY. We also experienced reduced cough and cold sales in the front-store and lower MinuteClinic visits and prescriptions for flu and flu-like symptoms. Medical utilization is trending generally in line with normal levels, varying by geography and type of business.

With that, as Larry mentioned, we are raising our full-year 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.35 to $7.45 to reflect the outperformance, as well as the estimated unfavorable impact of COVID-19 in Q4. We remain confident in delivering savings of $800 million to $900 million from integration synergies for the full-year 2020. As mentioned last quarter, we expect approximately $2 billion of COVID-related investments, refunds and rebates for the year.

We are also raising our full-year 2020 cash flow from operations guidance to $12.75 billion to $13.25 billion dollars. The increase reflects the underlying performance of the business, as well as working capital improvements. The cash flow from operations guidance includes the October receipt of $313 million that was owed under the ACA risk corridor program. Note, that this income from this payment will be excluded from non-GAAP results.

Let me share a little color on what we expect for the segments in the fourth quarter. Similar to Q3, within Health Care Benefits, we expect medical utilization to continue with more normal levels with select geographic areas affected by COVID-19 waves. The investments discussed are expected to have the greatest impact in Q4. Additionally, Health Care Benefits will incur seasonal costs during Q4 related to readiness for 1/1.

In the Pharmacy Services segment, we expect the business to continue to deliver operating income growth in the fourth quarter, including strong specialty performance and higher cost associated with 1/1 readiness. In addition to the comments noted about October, the Retail/Long-Term Care segment is expected to have lower flu vaccinations for the remainder of the quarter due to the acceleration of our programs. These impacts are partially offset by continued benefits from our expanded COVID-19 testing.

As we look ahead to 2021, we have received many questions on the 2020 jump off. I want to be clear, our target remains to grow mid-single digits of our baseline and we are confident in our outlook. As we typically do, the baseline removes prior year’s development and net realized capital gains or losses as we do not forecast these items. As you’d expect, we are also adjusting for the COVID-19-related activity and workers’ comp divestiture. When factoring in all of these items, I would think about our baseline as about $7.10, which is at the midpoint of our initial guidance for 2020.

In summary, our financial resilience through this period reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio of assets and our ability to deliver on expectations. We are executing on our strategic plan to do more with what we have and deliver new and innovative products and services in this dynamic environment. We continue to demonstrate the early success of our healthcare services model. We are on a path to fundamentally change the consumer experience to make healthcare more affordable, accessible and better. Our continued execution and strong cash generation are propelling us toward achieving our long-term sustainable growth.

With that, let’s open it up for your questions.

