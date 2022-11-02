CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results.

Total revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $81.2 billion.

Net loss attributable to CVS Health was $3.4 billion, or $2.60 per share, compared to net income of $1.6 billion, or $1.20 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS amounted to $2.09.

For the full year of 2022, CVS expects adjusted EPS to be $8.55-8.65.

In September, the company entered into an agreement to acquire Signify Health, Inc. for approx. $8 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

