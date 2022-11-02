Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results.
Total revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $81.2 billion.
Net loss attributable to CVS Health was $3.4 billion, or $2.60 per share, compared to net income of $1.6 billion, or $1.20 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS amounted to $2.09.
For the full year of 2022, CVS expects adjusted EPS to be $8.55-8.65.
In September, the company entered into an agreement to acquire Signify Health, Inc. for approx. $8 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Earnings: Uber Q3 loss narrows on strong revenue growth
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on Tuesday reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter of 2022 when the ride-hailing company’s revenues increased by double digits amid strong booking
Should you invest in Pinterest (PINS) after Q3 results?
Image-sharing platform Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has been inspiring and motivating people around the world through the many ideas shared on the platform. Currently, the company is on the threshold
Pfizer (PFE) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenues decreased 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion. Reported net income increased 6% YoY to $8.6 billion, or $1.51 per