CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Valerie C. Haertel — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Larry J. Merlo — President and Chief Executive Officer

Eva C. Boratto — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan C. Roberts — Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts:

Lisa Gill — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Presentation:

Valerie C. Haertel — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to the CVS Health first quarter 2020 earnings call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I’m Valerie Haertel, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for CVS Health. I am joined this morning by Larry Merlo, President and CEO; and Eva Boratto, Executive Vice President and CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we’ll host a question-and-answer session that will include Jon Roberts, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Karen Lynch, Executive Vice President and President of Aetna; and Alan Lotvin, Executive Vice President and President of Caremark. In order to provide more people with the chance to ask a question during the Q&A, please limit yourself to no more than one question with a quick follow-up.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Larry.

Larry J. Merlo — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Valerie. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining our 2020 Q1 earnings call. These are certainly unprecedented times for us all and at CVS Health our dedicated colleagues have been working on the front lines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic responding in real-time with solutions for consumers and patients across the country. And I’d like to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to our colleagues for their work in all parts of our organization. They are doing a phenomenal job of responding to the needs of our communities and I could not be more proud of their efforts. Now, as we all know over the last couple of months the situation has rapidly intensified as the pandemic has spread from coast-to-coast.

Federal, state and local governments in partnership with the private sector have worked to curb the spread of the virus and its impact on our population and the economy and CVS Health as one of the largest providers of essential services we are supporting these efforts through our community reach, local presence, broad healthcare offerings, digital capabilities and our hardworking colleagues and we are part of this solution during these difficult times. So let me provide an overview of the actions we’ve taken in response to COVID-19 with two key priorities in mind. First is the well-being and safety of our colleagues, consumers, and communities we serve. Second is maintaining the continuity of our businesses and operations.

Now, to do that we are making investments to support our consumers, clients and members while deepening our relationships and advancing our long-term strategy of being the most consumer-centric health company. Starting with our colleagues, we took swift action decided to keep them safe while we kept our stores and other operations up and running with minimal disruption. We implemented social distancing practices, enhanced cleaning protocols, distributed personal protective equipment and outfitted stores with Plexiglass barriers. We also provided our colleagues with enhanced benefits and resources, including family support and announced bonuses for our frontline colleagues for their outstanding work. All of these actions have helped ensure the continuity of our operations at a time when they are needed the most.

For our consumers and members impacted by COVID-19, we are providing them with continued access to quality healthcare while relieving some of the added costs and stress resulting from the pandemic. As previously announced, we waived co-pays for COVID-19 related diagnostic testing for all of our insured members. For our Commercial and Medicare Advantage members we waived member out-of-pocket cost for COVID-19 related in-patient admissions and telemedicine visits through early June. We have taken a broad approach to helping address the mental and emotional health impacts of the pandemic, including access to telehealth and expanding our employee assistance programs for our members. We’re also proactively reaching out to the most at-risk Aetna members to educate them about COVID-19 protection measures and resources available to them.

And we’re sending care packages to affected members to show our care and support. CVS Pharmacy has waived the fees associated with home delivery for prescriptions and accompanying front store products for all consumers. And both Aetna and Caremark have worked with clients and their members to support medication access and adherence by waiving early refill limits and extending previously approved prior authorizations for maintenance medications. And for our Aetna-contracted healthcare providers, we are streamlining processes using administrative policies, making timely payments and enhancing telemedicine policies to allow them to focus on patient care. To support our communities we are creating action-based solutions alongside local, state and federal government partners as well as industry peers.

For example, across five states, we have opened large scale COVID-19 testing sites, and to-date we have administered nearly 90,000 tests with real-time results. We are also working to further expand our testing capabilities, which will continue to play an important role in helping with the reopening of the economy. We recently expanded our Coram services nationwide working in partnership with hospitals and providers to help transition eligible IV therapy patients to home-based care, freeing up important hospital capacity. And finally, we are well-positioned to provide medication therapies and vaccines when they become available at our retail pharmacy locations nationwide. Now the actions we have taken all point to our strategy of making healthcare access local and simple while helping people achieve their best health.

And we have worked to accelerate pilots and innovation and in conjunction with additional actions such as relaxing regulation, we are seeing a new normal emerge. And in the near future there will be an evaluation point of what worked and what didn’t, and as a result, we expect that elements of today’s

Elements of today’s new norm will become part of tomorrow’s everyday routines. And while the actions we have taken in response to the pandemic come at a cost, we believe these investments in our people and our businesses are the right decisions and our differentiated offerings have enabled us to play a key role in responding to the pandemic. So what has been the response to the actions we have taken? While it is clear our consumer-centric digital strategy has become even more relevant in the current environment as people are using technology more while they stay in place. We’ve achieved higher levels of engagement across our digital assets in Q1, a trend which began in January and accelerated with COVID-19. Now, let me provide you a few examples. Utilization of telemedicine for virtual visits through MinuteClinic is up about 600% compared to Q1 2019. Retail prescription home delivery is up more than 1,000%.

Additionally, we saw four-fold increase in the number of consumers adding front store items to their prescription deliveries. Let’s call it the front store attachment rate. We also saw double-digit percentage increase in app usage across CVS Pharmacy, Caremark, and Specialty year-over-year. And as an example, in Specialty Pharmacy digital refills were up approximately 50%. Additionally, in our Aetna Health app, we engaged more households in Q1 than we did in the first three quarters of 2019. And to support our COVID-19 testing sites, our team used our digital platform to quickly launch a streamlined experience, which has enabled online screening and scheduling for testing with 85% of consumers highlighting a positive experience. So we are pleased to see higher rates of customer satisfaction and loyalty thanks to our colleagues’ hard work and innovation and we will continue to mobilize our resources to support nationwide efforts to combat the virus. So with that, let me quickly touch on our first quarter results and how COVID-19 has impacted our business performance. In the quarter we delivered adjusted earnings per share of $1.91 with total revenues of nearly $67 billion, up 8%. Our underlying core performance was strong and in March, COVID-19 related business activity added approximately $0.10 to our Q1 adjusted earnings per share. And our performance reflects an acceleration of prescriptions dispensed, strong front store sales, and a modest reduction in discretionary medical utilization all largely driven by COVID-19. Now, we’ve been able to maintain an adequate supply of medications to meet the increased demand from our customers benefiting from the scale and expertise of Red Oak. And setting aside the impact of COVID-19, our Q1 results demonstrate the continued success of our integrated healthcare strategy, which is resonating with stakeholders across the healthcare system.

Now, we are leaving our full-year 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range unchanged at $7.04 to $7.17 and Eva will take you through the key considerations on our guidance. It is important to note that there are a variety of actions and market forces that will present opportunities as well as risks as we move forward and rest assured we are diligently working to minimize the adverse effects while harnessing the opportunities to expand access to affordable care and deliver cost saving solutions to our clients and their members. CVS Health will continue to fight this pandemic on the front lines and this challenging time demonstrates the importance of our holistic consumer-centric enterprise-wide approach. We are committed to supporting the nation so that we come out on the other side stronger together with the communities that we serve. And with that, I will turn the call over to Eva.

Eva C. Boratto — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Larry, and good morning everyone. Like Larry, I want to take this opportunity to thank all of my colleagues for their hard work, courage, and dedication as we navigate this difficult time. As Larry mentioned, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought about new challenges to all of us and CVS has been adapting our business operations to support our key stakeholders. Through this pandemic, we’ve continued to advance our cost reduction priorities, including deliver integration synergy goals and our transformative goals to become a more digital enterprise. The rapid changes across the country in response to COVID-19 have led us to accelerate some of those initiatives. In light of the COVID-19 uncertainty, we also took steps to enhance our liquidity and strengthen our capital.

We issued $4 billion in bonds in March as a preemptive measure against cash needs in a severely adverse scenario. While this gain [Phonetic] will add about $15 million additional interest expense monthly, it puts us in a strong liquidity position to weather potential crises with access to over $5 billion of cash and short-term investments at the end of March, as well as $6 billion available by issuing commercial paper we’re borrowing under our backup credit facilities and strong operating cash flows. Once we’ve returned to normalcy, we expect to repay the incremental debt. We will also continue to prudently manage our operating expenses and will reduce our planned capital expenditures by $200 million this year. Our long-term leverage target remains unchanged and we continue to prioritize paying down our debt, and maintaining our dividend with no share repurchases planned until we meet our leverage target.

Moving to first quarter results, adjusted earnings per share was $1.91, nearly 18% higher than prior year. Consolidated revenues increased 8.3% year-over-year with growth coming from all segments. Our business performance exceeded our expectations due in part to strong execution and our ability to meet elevated consumer and member needs resulting from COVID-19. We generated $3.3 billion of cash from operations and returned approximately $650 million to shareholders through cash dividends in Q1. Turning to our operating results for the quarter by segment, Pharmacy Services total revenue increased 4.2% year-over-year. Specialty pharmacy revenue increased 19% reflecting the full benefit of IngenioRx that we started on-boarding in Q2 2019. Brand inflation also contributed to the increase. Total revenue growth was partially offset by the previously disclosed client losses and continued price compression.

Total adjusted scripts increased 12.4% with approximately 125 basis points related to COVID-19 activity. Pharmacy Services adjusted operating income increased 24.7% versus last year driven by Specialty pharmacy volume, our continued improvement in purchasing economics and an increase in generic dispensing rate. Growth in the quarter was partially offset by the previously mentioned client losses and continued price compression. Within Pharmacy Services there was minimal impact from COVID-19 to operating income during the first quarter. We continue to progress nicely in Pharmacy Services 2021 selling season with more than 70% of renewals complete with a strong retention rate. Moving to retail long-term care, COVID-19 had a meaningful impact on segment performance with our retail pharmacies meeting essential needs of consumers and patients.

Total revenues were up 7.7% with adjusted operating income up 27.7% year-over-year. A few key factors drove the results. As Larry mentioned, we delivered strong Pharmacy and Front Store volume. Adjusted script growth of 8.2% was primarily driven by the continued adoption of our Patient Care programs, COVID-19 related volume and leap day. We estimate COVID-19 impacted adjusted script growth by about 200 basis points. Front Store total revenues increased 8.5% of which a significant portion was due to COVID-19. Before the surge related to COVID-19 began, Front Store total revenues were up about 2%. Adjusted operating income growth was driven by strong sales performance, benefit from generics, Front Store margin improvements and lower SG&A with SG&A reflecting favorable resolution of legal matters and our ongoing modernization efforts.

The growth was partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure. COVID-19

COVID-19 contributed about 40% of the adjusted operating income growth for the quarter, including the impact of additional operating expenses. Moving to Health Care Benefits, total membership increased 2.4% or 554,000 sequentially. Consistent with our strategic focus, we are pleased with our strong sequential Medicare Advantage membership growth of 11.3% outpacing the industry average. In Medicaid, we’re also pleased with the strength of our sequential membership growth, driven primarily by the acquisition of IlliniCare, commercial membership is down sequentially primarily due to a decline in public and labor. On a year-over-year basis, total revenues increased approximately 7.4% primarily due to strong government products growth. Operating expenses increased versus prior year primarily due to the reinstatement of the HIF and our government membership growth, including higher cost related to the onboarding of IlliniCare members. This increase was partially offset by savings initiatives including integration synergies. MBR was 82.4%, primarily reflecting an improvement from the return of the HIF. During the quarter, we also saw a reduced discretionary utilization related to COVID-19 that started in mid-March. This was partially offset by the growth in our government business and the impact of leap day. In Medicaid, while we are pleased with the membership growth, we are experiencing pressure on our MBR due in part to a heavier and longer flu season as well as higher cost claimants in certain states. Health Care Benefits adjusted operating income was slightly lower year-over-year, reflecting all the factors I just described. COVID-19 had a modest impact on Health Care Benefits segment for the first quarter as the deferral of discretionary utilization more than offset the impact from lower net investment income including realized capital losses. The Corporate segment adjusted operating loss increased by $54 million over 2019. This was predominantly related to higher legal and transformation cost. In addition, the segment recorded realized capital losses related to the capital markets volatility in Q1. Going below the line, interest expense was lower by approximately $50 million due to the lower average debt for Q1 2020 compared to 2019. Prior to COVID-19, our underlying core business performance was strong. While acknowledging the inherent and unprecedented uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, we are leaving our full year 2020 Enterprise GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS guidance ranges unchanged at $5.47 to $5.60 and $7.04 to $7.17 respectively. Cash flow from operations guidance for the full year of $10.5 billion to $11 billion is also unchanged. This view is subject to a number of key considerations including the significant uncertainties that continue to exist around the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic including its impact on the U.S. and global economies, consumer behavior and healthcare utilization pattern; additionally, the timing, scope, and impact of stimulus legislation and other governmental responses to the pandemic remains to be seen. The financial impact of these factors on the company will become clear in the months to come. Given the unusual situation this quarter, I will elaborate on what we are seeing for select metrics in April. Our slides provide the March comps along with the April comps for additional context. Prescriptions are about flattish in both retail long-term care and Pharmacy Services compared to April 2019. As we saw, the March pull forward of prescriptions reverse and a drop in new prescriptions related to lower physician visits. Front Store sales are down about 11% compared to April 2019 as increased basket size was more than offset by a reduction in store traffic as shelter in place took hold. The reduction in discretionary utilization that Health Care Benefits started to see in mid-March continued through April and based on what we know today, our MBR could be at its lowest level in Q2. Early data for the month of April suggest decreases in utilization of about 30% across an array of services compared to April 2019. Additionally, we cannot predict what impact delays in utilization will have on its members with chronic conditions as mistreatment could adversely affect their health. In addition, Q2 will reflect a significant increase in COVID-19 related operating expenses over Q1 as we recognize the investments we made in the business continuity and other initiatives Larry mentioned. The quarterly cadence of earnings is likely to vary from historical patterns and other key performance metrics are likely to play out differently than we expected at the time of our last earnings call. Given all of the moving pieces we are not providing our more detailed guidance today. With that, let’s open up the lines for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We’ll take our first question from Lisa Gill of J.P. Morgan. Your line is open.

Lisa Gill — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question and thank you, Larry and team for all that that CVS is doing on the front lines. Let me just first start, Eva, one of the comments you made is that there was a strong underlying core versus your expectations in the first quarter. Can you just maybe talk about what areas performed better on the core side than you were expecting? And I know you’re not going to give any incremental guidance but I just want to understand how we think about the front end and the impact to overall results? So you talked about the April update and I appreciate that being down 10.9% on the front end. If it stays like that for some period of time how does that impact the overall results, as we think about the core guidance that you gave?

Eva C. Boratto — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hi Lisa, it’s Eva. Thanks for your question and your comments about everything the company is doing. I think as we commented on the strong underlying core, right? I’ll start with the PBM. You saw really strong top line and bottom line growth with Specialty leading the way. We’re realizing the benefits of some of the initiatives that we had started last year in underlying sales in the PBM. So we’re pleased with that and the performance we reported was above our initial expectations. Additionally, as you look at the retail business, again, strong performance ex- COVID. Pleased with the Front Store comps of 2% prior to COVID. Continued strong script growth and we reported over 8% script growth when you adjust for, excuse me, when you adjust for COVID, you’re still above 6%.

And that’s the continuation of our patient care programs and what have you. And from a Health Care Benefits perspective, I’d say, our results were largely in line. We’re pleased with the growth in the government sector, but on the Medicaid front, as I outlined, we have some MBR pressure that we’re working through. Lisa, on the guidance question — I’ll say there are host of assumptions underneath us leaving our guidance unchanged and it’s based on another factor. As you look at states coming back on board, I don’t think it’s consistent across the country, right? It’ll be state-by-state and we’ve really tried to factor all the different pieces in. And Jon, I don’t know if you want to add anything on the Front Store?

Jonathan C. Roberts — Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Well, I mean, Lisa, listen, all categories are obviously down in April coming off from the peak in March and it’s still very early.

