DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2023 earnings results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Operating revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $12.8 billion.

The company reported a net loss of $363 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to a loss of $940 million, or $1.48 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.25.

For the second quarter of 2023, total revenue is expected to increase 15-17% year-over-year while adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.00-2.25.

