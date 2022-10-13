Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Air Lines Q3 2022 earnings results
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Operating revenue increased 11% to $14 billion compared to the same period in 2019.
GAAP net income decreased 54% to $695 million, or $1.08 per share, compared to Q3 2019. Adjusted EPS declined 35% to $1.51 versus Q3 2019.
While the top line beat expectations, the bottom line fell short of estimates.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, revenue is expected to be up 5-9% compared to the same period in 2019. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.00-1.25.
Delta’s shares rose 3% in premarket hours.
Prior performance
