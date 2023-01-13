Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
DAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2022 financial results
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total operating revenue increased 17% to $13.4 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
GAAP net income fell 25% to $828 million, or $1.29 per share, compared to Q4 2019. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.48.
For the first quarter of 2023, the company expects total revenue to be up 14-17% from 2019. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.15-0.40.
Prior performance
