DAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2023 financial results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total operating revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $14.2 billion.

Net income was $2 billion, or $3.16 per share, compared to $828 million, or $1.29 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.28.

Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.

For the first quarter of 2024, the company expects total revenue to be up 3-6% YoY and EPS to be $0.25-0.50.

The stock was down over 4% in premarket hours on Friday.

