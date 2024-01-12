Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
DAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2023 financial results
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total operating revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $14.2 billion.
Net income was $2 billion, or $3.16 per share, compared to $828 million, or $1.29 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.28.
Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.
For the first quarter of 2024, the company expects total revenue to be up 3-6% YoY and EPS to be $0.25-0.50.
The stock was down over 4% in premarket hours on Friday.
