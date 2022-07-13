Delta Air Lines (DAL) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues amounted to $13.8 billion, which was up 10% compared to the same quarter in 2019.

Net income dropped 49% to $735 million, or $1.15 per share, compared to Q2 2019. Adjusted EPS fell 39% to $1.44.

Revenues beat estimates while earnings missed expectations.

For the third quarter of 2022, total revenue is expected to be up 1-5% compared to the same period in 2019.

Prior performance