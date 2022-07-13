Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues amounted to $13.8 billion, which was up 10% compared to the same quarter in 2019.
Net income dropped 49% to $735 million, or $1.15 per share, compared to Q2 2019. Adjusted EPS fell 39% to $1.44.
Revenues beat estimates while earnings missed expectations.
For the third quarter of 2022, total revenue is expected to be up 1-5% compared to the same period in 2019.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
PepsiCo’s (PEP) Q2 results benefit from diversified portfolio and strong market positions
Shares of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) gained on Tuesday after the company surpassed expectations on both revenue and profits for the second quarter of 2022 and raised its outlook for
Despite generic threat, AbbVie (ABBV) remains a good long-term bet
Biopharmaceutical firm AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is currently at a crucial juncture as it strives to overcome the threat from generic competitors to its flagship product. While the company counts
PEP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from PepsiCo’s Q2 financial results
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 5.2% year-over-year to $20.2 billion. Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $1.4 billion, or $1.03 per