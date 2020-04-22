Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Jill Greer — Vice President of Investor Relations

Ed Bastian — Chief Executive Officer

Paul Jacobson — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Delta Air Lines March Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jill Greer, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jill Greer — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. We have a small team here in the room today, including our CEO, Ed Bastian; our President, Glen Hauenstein; and our CFO, Paul Jacobson. The rest of our leadership team is on the line for the Q&A. The call today will focus on our response to to COVID-19, with Ed giving an overview of our priorities, and Paul giving an expense and liquidity update.

Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that represent our beliefs or expectations about future events. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause such differences are described in Delta's SEC filings. We'll also discuss non-GAAP financial measures and you can find a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures on the Investor Relations page at ir.delta.com.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Ed.

Ed Bastian — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jill. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you taking time to join us today. The first quarter of 2020 has truly been like no other in our history. The hearts and prayers of the entire Delta family are with the thousands worldwide who have lost loved ones to this pandemic. None of us could possibly have anticipated the speed with which COVID-19 has affected the health of the world’s people and slowed economies across the globe. This has led to an unprecedented situation where demand for near-term air travel dropped to almost zero in a matter of weeks.

Our response has been focused on three priorities. First, protecting the health and the safety of our employees and our customers. Second, preserving our financial liquidity to work through this crisis. And third, ensuring we’re well positioned to recover once the virus is contained and building a plan to accelerate our progress through this period of recovery. Nothing is more important than the health and the safety of our people and our customers and we have substantially increased our investment in cleanliness across the organization. These include a wide range of safety and cleaning measures on our planes, at the airports and across our facilities and these actions won’t end when the virus abates. We’re taking steps to help our employees and customers practice social distancing. They include blocking middle seats, pausing automatic upgrades, modifying our boarding process and reducing meal service and other touch points.

I’ve always said, we have the best team in the industry. I want to thank all 90,000 of them for the incredible work that they are doing. Our employees are on the front lines in the fight against the virus, keeping our nation’s airways open for essential travel even as they worry about their own health. Our nation has a lot of heroes in this battle against the virus and I’m proud of the men and women of Delta serving our nation in this time to need. The CARES Act Payroll Support Program recognizes the important role our employees play in supporting the US economy and we are grateful to the President. members of Congress and the administration and particularly, Secretary, for their support and their leadership.

On Monday, we received $2.7 billion of the $5.4 billion that’s expected over the next few months. $3.8 billion of this is direct aid with $1.6 billion in a low interest unsecured 10-year loan. When you combine this release with our actions in the capital markets and our aggressive cost management, we expect to have at least $10 billion in liquidity at the end of the June quarter. Since early March, we’ve raised $5.4 billion in new financing and will likely raise several billion more this quarter, a strong indication of the confidence that the capital markets have in Delta. And while this will help ensure we have liquidity to weather the crisis with a more than 90% expected reduction in revenues this quarter. We needed to quickly address costs to stem cash burn. We have taken actions to reduce our total cost base by over 50% in the June quarter. This amounts to a $5 billion reduction over the prior year which is impressive, given the very short frame with which we’ve had to get this done. And it was the great spirit of the Delta people that were a big part of making that happen. Right now 37,000 employees, more than one-third of our workforce have elected to take voluntary unpaid leaves ranging from 30 days to one year, a significant personal sacrifice that I will forever be grateful for. This is helping reduce our daily cash burn, which started at $100 million per day in March, down to $50 million a day, starting next month in May. Paul will go into more detail on these cost reductions and the cash burn trajectory that we are seeing.

After taking care of the safety of our customers and our people and protecting the financial liquidity of our enterprise, the third priority, we have is starting to build our recovery plan. These are truly unprecedented times and the path to recovery is uncertain and will likely be choppy. And while we all wish we could predict the pace of the recovery, the truth is, our recovery will be dictated by our customers feeling safe, both physically and financially to begin to travel at scale. Given the combined effects of the pandemic and associated financial impact on the global economy, we believe that it could be up to three years before we see a sustainable recovery. And to succeed throughout that environment, we will likely need to reside to our business in the near term to protect it in the long term. And while the resizing of our business over the short term is painful, it will also be an opportunity to accelerate strategies to streamline our Company, simplify our fleet and reduce our fixed cost base in ways not possible in the past.

It will allow us to advance the timelines of some of our critical airport infrastructure projects as we don’t have the same constraints that limited progress and drove higher cost to construct it. We will be focused on what it takes to regain consumer confidence to travel and we are listing the very best medical advisors to help us navigate the journey from testing vaccines and helping translate those solutions to our business model. Safety will no longer be limited to flight safety, but personal safety as well. And while we may have more questions and answers about our path forward at present. One thing that is certain, it is that the strength that are core to Delta’s business, our people, our brand, our network and our operational reliability are enduring. These advantages will continue to differentiate Delta and position us to succeed.

In short, we have the same aspirations for our Company today that we had assured 60 days ago. And while the path to recovery may take several years, there are many aspects to this crisis that will make us a better, stronger and more resilient airline. In fact, I believe that the customer of tomorrow will place a higher premium on the quality of service than ever before, and that is our calling card, the strength of our brand, our reliability and the service excellence of our people, redefining personal safety for our customers and serving as the bedrock, not just for our recovery, but our acceleration into the future. So that is how we’re navigating this crisis, taking the very best care of our customers and our people, preserving the financial liquidity of the enterprise and building a plan to not just re-scale the business over the recovery period, but to streamline it and accelerate progress on our long-term strategy.

I’d like to thank all of our employees, our partners, our community, and government leaders, our suppliers, our banks, our owners, everyone who is helping to contribute to protect Delta’s long-term success. Our customers continue to send thousands of strong message of support on a daily basis which I greatly appreciate and I also appreciate the great work of our leadership team in navigating a crisis in which we know we will prevail. Thank you all for that. And before I turn the call over to Paul, I have some good news that I hope you have all heard. As you know, Paul has announced — had announced his plans to retire on February 28th, but he never left the office. And I personally asked him to reconsider it needs graciously agreed. Paul is an incredibly important part of our team and we’re fortunate that he will remain as Delta’s CFO. Paul?

Paul Jacobson — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Ed and good morning, everybody. Thank you all for joining us. It is great to be here. Thank you for that, Ed. Our March quarter pre-tax loss of $422 million, $1.3 billion lower than last year was Delta’s first quarterly loss in almost a decade. As revenues rapidly deteriorated through the month of March, we took decisive action to reduce our cost base and preserve liquidity, ending the quarter with $6 billion in cash. Our ability to move the needle on costs in the month of March was limited as schedules and bid periods were largely set.

Starting this month, however, our cost structure has taken a big step down with the adjustments we have made. These actions include strategically parking more than 650 aircraft to get optimal maintenance savings and reducing our facilities expense by consolidating concourses and temporarily closing Sky Clubs. We have eliminated the majority of our discretionary spend for things like contractors and advertising as well. We also instituted a hire increase and reduced work hours across the business. And as Ed mentioned 37,000 of our employees have volunteered to take an unpaid leave of absence.

Together, these actions result in savings of approximately $550 million in the June quarter alone. With such a large capacity pulled down, we needed to go beyond what we normally would consider volume-related costs. Because of our aggressive cost management, we were able to swiftly make 60% of our total operating expenses variable in this environment. These efforts have offset more than $200 million of unplanned expenditures associated with new cleaning procedures and the recent debt raises that we’ve accomplished. Combined with $2 billion in lower fuel expense from reduced flying and lower fuel prices, we expect a $5 billion reduction in total operating expense for the June quarter. Our ability to achieve these savings simply would not be possible without the dedication, spirit and commitment of the Delta people.

With the immediate needs of the June quarter addressed, we’re now beginning to think about how we reset the cost structure of the Company for the longer term. Glen and his team are developing scenario view as what the revenue environment might look like for the next several years. This will underpin not only how our network should adapt, but how our cost structure will need to as well. In the current environment, we can take a fresh zero-based look at our cost structure especially where we spend money on overhead like facilities, advertising and third-party contract providers. And as Ed mentioned accelerating work on initiatives like fleet simplification will have a lasting benefit to our cost structure going forward. Because ultimately, cost reductions are the biggest lever to mitigate cash burn in an uncertain revenue environment.

At the end of March, cash burn was running approximately $100 million per day. You can think of this in two parts. Roughly $10 million to $20 million in negative net sales as refunds outpaced bookings and the difference in expense burn. As we move through the June quarter, we expect net sales to remain slightly negative as we work down our refund backlog and take additional capacity actions. When demand returns, cash will recover as corporate customers purchase new tickets and leisure travelers are utilizing their travel credits over a multi-year period.

In addition to our work on expenses, we’ve had good success negotiating deferred payments to airports, vendors and lessors. During this time, we’ve also moved quickly to reduce capital outflows, cutting more than $3 billion of our planned 2020 capex to spending all shareholder returns and deferring elective voluntary pension funding. Putting this together, we expect cash burn should come down to $50 million per day, beginning in May, a 50% reduction from where we were just a few short weeks ago. That moderation should continue in the back half of the year as revenue recovers modestly, but we are prepared for cash flow to remain negative through the end of the year. To make it through this period, we have been actively and aggressively raising liquidity.

The work we put into the balance sheet over the last decade has made a tremendous difference, as we went into this crisis with more than $20 billion in unencumbered assets and low debt levels. Since early March, we’ve raised $5.4 billion of new financing at an average rate of just under 4% in humbling approximately $6.5 billion of collateral. For the remainder of the year, we have an exhaustive list of potential initiatives that we could action if needed to further bolster liquidity. Among other things, this list includes raising additional debt against our remaining unencumbered assets. We are also eligible for a $4.6 billion secured loan under the CARES Act. While we plan to apply for that loan later this month to reserve our place, we have several months to determine if we will take those funds and accept the loan.

In closing, Delta has experienced shocks before, perhaps not this big, but in many ways, we spent the last decade preparing for this next disruption. Our people have acted quickly and decisively to protect the financial health of the organization, and I’m proud of what the team has accomplished in just a short period of time. This environment remains fluid and anything best predictable. So we will continue to plan for every eventuality and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure that Delta is positioned to help lead the industry and the economy out of this crisis.

And with that, I’ll turn the call back over to Jill to begin the Q&A.

Question and Answers:

