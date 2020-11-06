DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Timothy A. Messner — Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. We are joined on the call today by Charlie Ergen our Chairman; Erik Carlson, our CEO; Tom Cullen, our EVP of Corporate Development; Paul Orban, our CFO and on the Wireless side we’ve got, Stephen Bye our Chief Commercial Officer; and we have John Swieringa, our EVP and Group President of Retail Wireless. Erik and Paul will have prepared remarks. But first let me take you through our Safe Harbor disclosures.

Statements we make during this call that are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical results and/or from our forecasts. We assume no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements. As part of the process for FCC Auction 107, we filed an application to potentially participate as a bidder for those Spectrum assets. Because of the FCC’s anti-collusion rules, we’re not able to discuss that auction and we will not be taking questions on that during today’s call.

Now I’d like to turn it over to our CEO, Erik Carlson.

W. Erik Carlson — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Tim and welcome everyone to the call. I hope you and your families are healthy and well. We appreciate you being with us today. Paul and I will keep our comments brief and leave plenty of time for your questions.

It’s been an exciting quarter. We acquired Boost Mobile on July 1st and entered into the retail wireless business. Saw growth pay-TV due to our continued discipline with DISH TV and through better execution at SLING TV. We reported strong revenue numbers and brought in more than $1 billion in [Indecipherable] and we continue to make good progress with our wireless network build.

With the acquisition of Boost we made changes to our segment reporting, which you’ll see in the Q, as well as in our earnings press release. Paul will talk about those a little bit more in a minute. I’d like to highlight a few items across our business units.

With regard to the quarter, DISH TV performed well given the current environment. The gross new activations were approximately 202,000. Activation are down year-over-year primarily due to COVID and our approach to it. As I stated before the crisis has impacted customers’ willingness to respond to our [Phonetic] marketing tactics like opening direct mail and in some cases allowing technicians warm [Phonetic] services in their homes. As a result we have reduced our marketing expenditures and our gross new DISH TV subscribers have decreased. However, our DISH TV strategy has been anchored in acquiring and retaining long-term profitable customers. We’ve been focused on a more rural and higher credit quality customer base and we remain committed to this path. In the quarter we saw DISH TV net subscriber loss of 87,000 customers. Our losses are primarily the result of lower gross new subscriber activations, partially offset by our lower DISH TV churn rate. Paul will have more detail on this in a moment. We’ve also placed a significant commitment to delivering best-in-class customer service and that work is paying off. We’ve been recognized for the third straight year by J.D. Power at number one in customer satisfaction. I want to thank everyone at DISH for keeping our customers top of mind and delivering the exceptional service, technology and value that we provide.

Turning to SLING. In the quarter we gained approximately 203,000 subscribers. This is encouraging news given the heightened competitive environment and a significant increase from the previous quarter when we lost customers. While the increase is primarily due to the return of sports in the third quarter, it was also helped by the enhancements we’ve made to the platform. We launched the beta version of SLING Watch Party, which has been well received. We’ve made numerous improvements to the overall user experience. And we’ve taken a more disciplined approach to attracting the right customers. With that said, we’ll continue to focus on acquiring and retaining profitable customers and delivering great experience for both DISH TV and SLING TV. We all know, we still have room to grow.

Now switching gears a bit, as a result of our Boost Mobile acquisition in the third quarter we officially entered the retail wireless business with more than 9 million customers. We now offer competitive retail wireless service as a mobile virtual network operator or MVNO. And while we build out our 5G broadband network, we will operate under an MVNO.

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased approximately 212,000 in the third quarter. This was largely due to our efforts to integrate the retail wireless operations and make certain operational changes to enhance profitability. We’re just getting started and will likely need another quarter to continue to implement changes that will drive better profitability, improve the customer experience and continue to focus on attracting and retaining the right mix of customers. And as I mentioned last quarter, our approach will be similar to what we did with DISH TV and what we’re now doing with SLING TV. We will implement a more disciplined strategy in acquiring and retaining high-quality profitable customers.

Our profitability is determined in part by what we paid to access the network as an MVNO. And as we roll out our own network we will begin to benefit from owner economics that will drive profitability and allow us to be more disruptive and drive better competition in the retail wireless space.

Now regarding our wireless network, we continue to make progress building the nation’s first cloud-native, open RAN compliant 5G network. Since the last call, we named several additional key vendors, including Nokia, Intel, Hansen Technologies, DigitalRoute, Blue Planet and Matrix Software, including our announcement with VMware in the third quarter. And both Charlie, Tom and Stephen Bye are here and are available to talk about our progress on wireless efforts.

Look, it’s a great time to be part of DISH and I want to express my gratitude to the entire team. We still got a lot of work to do, but I’m confident in our focus and our resolve. We definitely have room to grow and will continue to take a disciplined and innovative approach to the opportunities that lie ahead.

In closing, right now as we all observe every day COVID cases across the country are increasing. COVID has certainly become a part of our daily lives and a lot of work is going into taking care of our customers, taking care of each other and taking care of the communities that we serve. I appreciate our team’s focus on keeping our team, customers and community safe and I hope everyone stays well.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Paul for a little commentary on the numbers.

Paul W. Orban — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hey. Thank you, Erik. Before we get into the quarterly results, I want to address the changes we made to our financial reporting. We are now reporting operational results for both Pay-TV and Wireless segments. Our Wireless segment will report results for two separate business units, retail wireless in 5G network deployment.

Since we are now reporting segment operating results we are disclosing segment OIBDA as a measure of profitability for each segment. In addition, we have made changes to the line items in our P&L.

First subscriber related revenue has been retitled service revenue. Second, subscriber related expenses has been retitled cost of services. Third, satellite and transmission costs are now included in cost of services. Fourth — and fourth, subscriber acquisition costs are included in SG&A. We will continue to disclose the DISH TV SAC metric and that calculation remains unchanged.

In Q3, gross new activations were negatively impacted by COVID-19 and churn was positively impacted. As discussed in previous quarters, many commercial establishments are closed or running at reduced capacity. We put these accounts on pause or provide a temporary rate relief. These accounts represent approximately 250,000 subscribers and were removed from our ending Q1 subscriber count.

During the third quarter 35,000 of those subscribers restored service or had temporary rate relief band. These subscribers came back with minimal or no costs and were added to our ending subscriber count without being counted as a gross activation. In total, 80,000 subscribers have restored service or had temporary rate relief band. Of the remaining commercial accounts that were removed, 5,000 of these accounts disconnected in the quarter. We expect the majority of the remaining 148,000 commercial accounts to restore service in the coming quarters.

On a consolidated basis, our revenue and OIBDA are both up significantly compared to last year. Revenue has increased due to the Boost acquisition and OIBDA is up due to increased profitability in the Pay-TV segment.

Let’s dig into the details of each segment. Our Pay-TV revenue increased slightly due to higher ARPU, partially offset by our lower subscriber base. The increase in Pay-TV ARPU was mainly driven by price increases to both DISH and SLING.

Our subscriber margins for the quarter were positively impacted by reduced costs related to channel removals, including regional sports and multiple one-time programming adjustments. In addition, margins benefited from the cost cutting initiatives related to COVID-19.

DISH TV SAC per activation increased from $827 last year to $864, largely due to the increase in advertising cost per acquisition. SG&A expenses were down compared to last year as a result of reduced subscriber additions and the cost-cutting initiatives related to COVID-19.

Now let’s turn to our retail business unit. We closed the Boost Mobile and Ting acquisition on July 1st and August 1st respectively. As a result, we added over 9 million wireless subscribers. Service revenue was almost $1.1 billion and OIBDA was nearly $80 million for the quarter. We lost approximately 212,000 net wireless subscribers. We are currently in a process of integrating these businesses and making operational changes to enhance profitability, given our MVNO economics.

And lastly let’s look at our 5G network buildout reporting unit. We invested almost $50 million in opex and capex during the quarter. For the fourth quarter, we anticipate capex to remain at similar levels and increase substantially in the second half of 2021 as we ramp up our 5 G network deployment.

Our free cash flow of $651 million for Q3 benefitted from improved operational or operating performance in working capital. We ended the quarter with approximately $2.8 billion of cash and marketable securities.

With that I will turn it over for questions. Operator?

