Dollar General (DG) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

The discount store chain reported Q1 revenue of $8.7 billion, down 0.4% year-over-year, but above the Wall Street projection.

Net income of $2.69 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.

“The story will be updated soon”

