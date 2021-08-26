Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Retail
Dollar General (DG) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
The discount store chain reported Q1 revenue of $8.7 billion, down 0.4% year-over-year, but above the Wall Street projection.
Net income of $2.69 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.
“The story will be updated soon”
