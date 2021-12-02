Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Retail
Dollar General (DG) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
The discount store chain reported Q3 revenue of $8.5 billion, which increased 3.9% year-over-year, above the Wall Street projection.
Net income of $2.08 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.
