Dollar General (DG) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

The discount store chain reported Q3 revenue of $8.5 billion, which increased 3.9% year-over-year, above the Wall Street projection.

Net income of $2.08 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.

