Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
DRI Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2024 financial results
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total sales increased 11.6% to $2.73 billion compared to the same period last year. Blended same-restaurant sales were up 5%.
Net earnings were $194.5 million, or $1.59 per share, compared to $193 million, or $1.56 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $1.78, up 14.1% year-over-year.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For fiscal year 2024, adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $8.55-8.85.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
FDX Earnings: Here’s all you need to know about FedEx’s Q1 2024 results
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) on Wednesday reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024. There was a marked increase in operating margin. Net income, adjusted for special items, came
Key takeaways from General Mills’ Q1 2024 earnings report
Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) were down slightly on Wednesday despite the company delivering better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2024. The stock has dropped 21% year-to-date
General Mills (GIS) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 4% to $4.9 billion compared to the same period a year ago, driven by favorable