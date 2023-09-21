DRI Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2024 financial results

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total sales increased 11.6% to $2.73 billion compared to the same period last year. Blended same-restaurant sales were up 5%.

Net earnings were $194.5 million, or $1.59 per share, compared to $193 million, or $1.56 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $1.78, up 14.1% year-over-year.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For fiscal year 2024, adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $8.55-8.85.

Prior performance