Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Earnings: A snapshot of Lennar’s (LEN) Q1 2022 financial results
Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) on Wednesday announced first-quarter 2022 financial results, reporting higher revenues. The top-line also exceeded consensus estimates.
Net income attributable to the company was $503.6 million or $1.69 per share in the first three months of fiscal 2022, compared to $1.0 billion or $3.20 per share last year. Excluding special items, earnings increased to $2.70 per share from $2.04 per share in the prior-year period.
Revenues increased 16% year-over-year to $6.2 billion during the three-month period, and deliveries rose 2% to 12,538 homes. Analysts were looking for slower top-line growth.
“The impact of supply chain issues and increased cycle times were partially offset by accelerated construction starts. We continue to strategize with our national supply vendors and local trades to minimize these ever-changing challenges and are confident that we will successfully navigate through these unique dynamics,” said Jon Jaffe, co-chief executive officer of Lennar.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
AN2 Therapeutics takes IPO route to advance pipeline. Here’s all you need to know
After starting the year on a high note, the IPO market is currently going through a slow phase mainly due to the continuing volatility in the stock market amid deepening
Pinterest (PINS): A few points to keep in mind if you have an eye on this stock
Shares of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) were down 3% on Monday. The stock has dropped 38% year-to-date and 69% over the past 12 months. While the general sentiment around the
Earnings: Highlights of JD.com’s (JD) Q4 2021 financial results
China-based e-commerce firm JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) has reported a 23% growth in its fourth-quarter revenues, which translated into a double-digit increase in adjusted earnings. The impressive performance reflects the consistent