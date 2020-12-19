With positive developments on the vaccine front giving fresh hopes of markets reopening, major stock indexes continued their rally this week. After a short-lived withdrawal, the Dow Jones Industrial Average bounced back and crossed the 30,000-mark once again. The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high of 3,722.48.
Meanwhile, continuing the COVID-induced volatility, jobless claims increased to a three-month high of 885,000 last week, contrary to expectations for a decline. The recent trend indicates it might take longer than expected for the economy to get back on track, given the resurgence of coronavirus infections and new round of restrictions.
Accenture and Rite Aid were among the last to publish earnings this season – both released financial reports on Thursday. They were joined by grocery store chain General Mills before the opening bell. Freight Company FedEx published second-quarter numbers Thursday after the bell.
With the market shifting to holiday mood, only a few companies are left for reporting earning. Used car retailer CarMax will be unveiling its third-quarter numbers on Tuesday before the opening bell. A day later, Paychex, Inc. is scheduled to publish third-quarter results.
Key Earnings to Watch
Monday: FactSet Research Systems, Enerpac Tool Group, Calavo Growers and Leslie’s Inc.
Tuesday: CarMax Inc., Cintas Corp., and ARK Restaurants Corp.
Wednesday: Paychex Inc.
Key Investor Days/AGMs to Watch
Key US Economic Events
Looking Back
The following are notable companies which have reported their earnings last week. In case if you have missed to catch up on their performance, click the respective links to skim through the transcripts to glean more insights.
