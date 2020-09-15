Design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported stronger-than-expected revenues and profit for the third quarter of 2020, leveraging the general increase in demand for information technology solutions during the pandemic days.

Revenues climbed 14% year-over-year to $3.23 billion during the three-month period, aided by double-digit growth in the core Digital Media segment. The top-line also exceeded the estimates.

Consequently, earnings, adjusted for one-off items, moved up to $2.57 per share from $2.05 per share and came in above the consensus forecast. Net income was $955 million or $1.97 per share, compared to $793 million or $1.61 per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Adobe’s stock traded higher on Tuesday and closed the session up 2%. It maintained the uptrend in the after-hours, following the earnings announcement.