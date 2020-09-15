Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Adobe (ADBE) stock gains as Q3 earnings, revenue beat Street view
Design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported stronger-than-expected revenues and profit for the third quarter of 2020, leveraging the general increase in demand for information technology solutions during the pandemic days.
Revenues climbed 14% year-over-year to $3.23 billion during the three-month period, aided by double-digit growth in the core Digital Media segment. The top-line also exceeded the estimates.
Consequently, earnings, adjusted for one-off items, moved up to $2.57 per share from $2.05 per share and came in above the consensus forecast. Net income was $955 million or $1.97 per share, compared to $793 million or $1.61 per share in the third quarter of 2019.
Looking forward to listening to management/analysts’ comments on Q3 results? Stay tuned here for Adobe’s Q3 2020 earnings call transcript
Adobe’s stock traded higher on Tuesday and closed the session up 2%. It maintained the uptrend in the after-hours, following the earnings announcement.
Most Popular
After ninefold growth this year, Overstock shares look set for more gains
Like most e-commerce companies, Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is cashing in on the shift in people's shopping behavior during the COVID period. Rather than a temporary gain, the current momentum
Major corporate conferences to watch this week
In a shortened trading week that began with the US Labor Day, S&P 500 Index dropped 3% while Dow Jones declined 2%, and NASDAQ slipped by 4%. As the majority
Kroger (KR) stock drops despite upbeat Q2 results and increased FY20 outlook
Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) ended down 1% on Friday after the supermarket chain reported better-than-expected second quarter 2020 results and lifted its guidance for fiscal 2020. As the market