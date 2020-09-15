Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Adobe (ADBE) stock gains as Q3 earnings, revenue beat Street view

Design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported stronger-than-expected revenues and profit for the third quarter of 2020, leveraging the general increase in demand for information technology solutions during the pandemic days.

Adobe Q3 2020 Earnings Infographic

Revenues climbed 14% year-over-year to $3.23 billion during the three-month period, aided by double-digit growth in the core Digital Media segment. The top-line also exceeded the estimates.

Consequently, earnings, adjusted for one-off items, moved up to $2.57 per share from $2.05 per share and came in above the consensus forecast. Net income was $955 million or $1.97 per share, compared to $793 million or $1.61 per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Looking forward to listening to management/analysts’ comments on Q3 results? Stay tuned here for Adobe’s Q3 2020 earnings call transcript 

Adobe’s stock traded higher on Tuesday and closed the session up 2%. It maintained the uptrend in the after-hours, following the earnings announcement.

Adobe Q2 2020 Earnings AlphaGraph
Adobe Q3 2019 Earnings AlphaGraph

Most Popular

After ninefold growth this year, Overstock shares look set for more gains

Like most e-commerce companies, Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is cashing in on the shift in people's shopping behavior during the COVID period. Rather than a temporary gain, the current momentum

Major corporate conferences to watch this week

In a shortened trading week that began with the US Labor Day, S&P 500 Index dropped 3% while Dow Jones declined 2%, and NASDAQ slipped by 4%. As the majority

Kroger (KR) stock drops despite upbeat Q2 results and increased FY20 outlook

Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) ended down 1% on Friday after the supermarket chain reported better-than-expected second quarter 2020 results and lifted its guidance for fiscal 2020. As the market

Tags

IT servicesSoftware Services

Related Articles

Top