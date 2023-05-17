Earnings: Highlights of Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) Q4 2023 results

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter 2023 revenues increased sharply, aided by strong booking growth.

March-quarter revenues rose 56% annually to $1.45 billion from $930 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Net bookings climbed 65% to around $1.39 billion.

The company reported a net loss of $610.3 million or $3.62 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to a profit of $110.9 million or $0.95 per share last year. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $87 million from $156.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We finished fiscal 2023 with momentum. Our fourth quarter Net Bookings were $1.4 billion, above the high end of our guidance range, driven by Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Zynga’s mobile portfolio,” said Strauss Zelnick, chief executive officer of Take-Two.

