Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: Highlights of Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) Q4 2023 results
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter 2023 revenues increased sharply, aided by strong booking growth.
March-quarter revenues rose 56% annually to $1.45 billion from $930 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Net bookings climbed 65% to around $1.39 billion.
The company reported a net loss of $610.3 million or $3.62 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to a profit of $110.9 million or $0.95 per share last year. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $87 million from $156.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
“We finished fiscal 2023 with momentum. Our fourth quarter Net Bookings were $1.4 billion, above the high end of our guidance range, driven by Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Zynga’s mobile portfolio,” said Strauss Zelnick, chief executive officer of Take-Two.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Key highlights from TJX Companies’ (TJX) Q1 2024 earnings results
The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales were $11.8 billion, up 3% year-over-year. Comp store sales increased 3%. Net income was $891 million,
TGT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Target’s Q1 2023 financial results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue of $25.3 billion remained relatively flat compared to the same period last year. Comparable sales were also
Intuit (INTU) to report Q3 results on May 23. What’s in the cards?
Intuit, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) has successfully navigated through multiple technological shifts and economic cycles over the years and emerged as a leading financial technology platform. Currently, the company is focused