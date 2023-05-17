Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Earnings: Highlights of Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) Q4 2023 results

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter 2023 revenues increased sharply, aided by strong booking growth.

Take-Two Interactive Q4 2023 earnings infographic

March-quarter revenues rose 56% annually to $1.45 billion from $930 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Net bookings climbed 65% to around $1.39 billion.

The company reported a net loss of $610.3 million or $3.62 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to a profit of $110.9 million or $0.95 per share last year. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $87 million from $156.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We finished fiscal 2023 with momentum. Our fourth quarter Net Bookings were $1.4 billion, above the high end of our guidance range, driven by Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Zynga’s mobile portfolio,” said Strauss Zelnick, chief executive officer of Take-Two.

Prior Performance

  • Take-Two Interactive Q3 2023 earnings infographic
  • Take-Two Interactive Q2 2023 earnings infographic
  • Take-Two Interactive Q1 2023 earnings infographic
  • Take-Two Interactive Software Q4 2022 earnings infographic

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Key highlights from TJX Companies’ (TJX) Q1 2024 earnings results

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales were $11.8 billion, up 3% year-over-year. Comp store sales increased 3%. Net income was $891 million,

TGT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Target’s Q1 2023 financial results

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue of $25.3 billion remained relatively flat compared to the same period last year. Comparable sales were also

Intuit (INTU) to report Q3 results on May 23. What’s in the cards?

Intuit, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) has successfully navigated through multiple technological shifts and economic cycles over the years and emerged as a leading financial technology platform. Currently, the company is focused

Tags

GAMINGLeisure & Entertainment

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top